They had a Virgin Active membership valid for all the well-known gym chain’s national facilities. A devilish couple. A man and a woman – both Romanian citizens – who preferred criminal physical exercise. The two, she is 40 years old and he is 38, almost elusive, however they were arrested in the act of committing a crime after burglarizing valuable watches, credit cards and sums of money from the lockers of yet another locker room in a gym at the Torrino. Rome but not only, the two thieves are in fact held responsible for a long series of identical thefts also carried out in Milan, Turin, Brescia, Verona and Bologna.

It was the investigators of the III Fidene – Serpentara police district, after an intense observation and control activity carried out inside various Virgin Active gyms in the capital, who intercepted the two accomplices inside the structure in via Cina and blocked them. Subjected to a personal search, the man was found in possession of numerous tools suitable for burglary, for the sum of 415 euros, which he was unable to justify possession, and an entrance badge for the gym circuit, as well as two bracelets of gum – obtained upon registration – with which the same could access any sports facility of Virgin Active.

Inside the woman’s purse, however, several banknotes of various denominations were found for a total of 6,520 euros, of which she was unable to justify possession. The complex investigative activity has revealed a well-organized structure, operating throughout Italy, with the preparation of numerous false documents and camouflages to change identity in order to evade investigations. The investigations brought to light a strange behavior by the user of the gym access card: in fact, within 15 days, 56 entries were made in various Italian provinces, as if they were inspections aimed at theft and not training sessions.

Once the investigations were completed, the investigators of the via Enriquez police station reported the couple in a state of freedom.







