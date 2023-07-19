Home » Should an 8-year-old girl have her meningitis vaccination repeated for a trip to South America?
“Should the meningitis vaccine (ACWY strains) done at the age of 2 be repeated? I’m asking for an 8-year-old girl traveling in South America”.

If he has to go to South America it would be appropriate to repeat it. The yellow fever vaccination is also very important. It is good to inquire on official websites (such as those of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Health) about what is required as vaccinations based on the countries to which you will go. In this regard, it is advisable to consult the Viaggiare Sicuri website.

