The lysosomal storage diseases they are a family of hereditary disorders caused by the deficiency of certain enzymes. Without them, “waste” accumulates in the cells, causing toxicity, leading to cell death. About 50 systemic pathologies fall into this family of diseases, the best known being Fabry diseaseGaucher’s disease, the Pompe disease not mucopolisaccaridosi.

The characteristic that lysosomal storage diseases have in common is the diagnostic delay, due to the difficulty of identifying these diseases, due to symptoms that can be superimposed on other diseases. The patient usually sees about ten specialists over the course of ten years before he receives the correct diagnosis of the disease; the timeliness of the diagnosis is therefore a crucial factor for this type of pathology.

Newborn screening: to be extended immediately also to lysosomal storage diseases

Lo extensive newborn screening (SNE) can help thousands of children who face very serious disabilities or premature death every year. The 2019 budget law (art.1 C. 544) establishes the inclusion of 10 metabolic diseases, including lysosomal storage diseases, in the national list of newborn screening, but to date this objective has not yet been fulfilled. Still, the conditions are all there.

In the context of “Rare finder”the initiative promoted by Takeda, a Report conducted by the AstraRicerche Institute which collected data, experiences and testimonials from clinicians, scientific societies and patient associations on the value and usefulness of extended newborn screening (ENS) for lysosomal storage diseases , analyzing the results of the pilot projects carried out by the Tuscany and Veneto regionswhich have become a paradigm of “best practice” in this area.

The evidence speaks clearly on the reasons why it is necessary to include lysosomal storage diseases in the ENS: the frequency of positive cases found on the over 400,000 tests carried out in the pilot projects in these regions is a strong rationale for its extension. Another significant fact is the economic sustainability: extended newborn screening has a relatively low cost, a few tens of euros per newborn, and the inclusion of lysosomal storage diseases would not change things. The Report was brought to the attention of the Institutions with the aim of making them aware of accelerating the extension of the extended newborn screening panel.