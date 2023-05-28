Should coffee be taken with or without sugar? The answer will surprise you | Nothing is as it seems

Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages in the world. For a single cup, about fifty grains are needed, still harvested by hand

We are used to associating coffee with an experience well beingOf awakening of the body and its mental faculties. Indeed, caffeine has a strong power stimulating and the ability to keep us awake and alert, improves attention and ability to concentrate.

The caffeine we take in by drinking a cup of coffee also has many other effects on our body: it causes a increased adrenaline, serotonin and dopamineis slightly diuretic and laxativetemporarily raises blood pressure… but is also addictive.

Let’s be careful about abusing it, as caffeine withdrawal causes real symptoms, which we may not immediately recognize as such: headache, fatigue, drowsiness, difficulty concentrating and irritability. Which will disappear as if by magic as soon as we take more caffeine. Not to mention the fact that the stimulating effects of caffeine negatively affect the sleep quality.

The benefits of coffee

However, if we drink it in moderation, coffee has many positive aspects. Tannins contained in coffee (and tea too) have antimicrobial properties. Consumed after meals, promotes digestion as it stimulates gastric secretion. Has very few calories: only 3 in a cup of coffee.

But beware: completely bitter coffee has only 3 calories. If we sugar it, the situation changes and the benefits decrease dramatically. Sweeten the coffee indeed not only causes an increase in caloriesbut also a elevation of insulin levels in the body, situation that results in energy peaks hopelessly followed by tiredness and drowsiness. Just what you would like to avoid while drinking a coffee. Drinking bitter coffee on the other hand can help keep energy levels stable throughout the day.

Bitter coffee and sugary coffee

Bitter coffee also has other advantages, such as for example that it stays hot longer than sugary coffee, which will get cold much sooner after mixing it with a spoon. Still, many people can’t stand the taste too bitter coffee and continue to sweeten it to make it more palatable.

Purists, on the other hand, love the authentic and intense flavor of the coffee without retouching, and find the taste of sweetened coffee badly distorted. Whatever our personal taste, let’s remember in any case that coffee brings more benefits in its original version: bitter, with no added sugar.

