Should high blood pressure be treated with drugs, even in the absence of disturbances? – breaking latest news

Should high blood pressure be treated with drugs, even in the absence of disturbances?

by Anna Cristina Maltagliati

by Anna Cristina Maltagliati

Arterial hypertension is a risk factor that can and must be corrected, trying to reach the values ​​considered optimal. With the most fragile subjects, however, it is necessary to exercise caution, evaluating case by case

Should hypertension be treated with drugs even if asymptomatic?

Answer by Anna Cristina Maltagliati, Department of Imaging, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan (VAI AL FORUM)

Arterial hypertension represents one of the main and most widespread risk factors for cardiovascular disease, with a prevalence of 30-45% in the adult population and up to 60% in subjects over 60 years of age. a frequently asymptomatic condition, it may not cause any disturbances until the symptoms of the pathologies appear which may, over time, be the consequence. one of the modifiable risk factors; blood pressure reduction reduces cardiovascular risk and mortality. With therapy, the optimal values ​​for systolic are 120-130 mm Hg, less than 80 mm Hg for diastolic; even in elderly patients, systolic blood pressure values ​​around 130 mm Hg are considered ideal. However, particularly in this category of subjects, the drop in blood pressure, especially if obtained rapidly, can have negative consequences.

The elderly patients

Recently some studies have observed that in elderly patients, aggressive treatment of hypertension found during hospitalization for non-cardiovascular problems and not associated with symptoms translates into a greater number of adverse events, such as cardiac and cerebral ischemia, kidney problems, severe hypotension . Similar findings had already been reported in the past: even one of our studies had documented how the rapid reduction of blood pressure, obtained with drugs administered intravenously or sublingually, could cause the appearance of alterations in the electrocardiogram indicative of ischemia.

Hospitalization

Furthermore, in some particular contexts, such as a hospitalization, hypertension can be linked to contingent factors, for example the stress caused by the situation itself; it can be transient and normalize with subsequent measurements even without treatment. Certainly, therefore, arterial hypertension is a risk factor that can and must be corrected, trying to reach the values ​​considered optimal. it is necessary to exercise caution with the most fragile subjects, evaluating case by case; in these, barring special situations, an aggressive therapy, perhaps by the intravenous route, causing a rapid reduction in pressure can have more negative effects than benefits.

