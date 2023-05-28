Should I wash the fish before cooking it? you wouldn’t imagine it

Wash fish before cooking? unbelievable but true

Fish is a valuable source of protein and nutrients essential for human health. However, many consumers are wondering whether it is necessary to wash the fish before cooking. In this article, we will analyze the hygiene and food safety aspects related to the preparation of fish, and we will provide an answer based on the available scientific evidence.

Firstly, it is important to point out that fish is a highly perishable food and can pose a health risk if not handled properly. Exposure to heat during cooking can kill the bacteria on the fish, but it doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of contamination. Therefore, it is essential to follow certain guidelines to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.



You don’t have to wash it: here’s why

In general, washing fish before cooking is not recommended, as this could increase the risk of bacterial contamination. Washing can spread the bacteria on the fish’s surface to other kitchen surfaces, such as countertops and utensils, increasing the risk of cross-contamination. Additionally, washing fish can cause the loss of important nutrients, such as B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids.

Instead of washing the fish, it is advisable to handle it carefully and take it directly from the purchase package to avoid contamination. If necessary, gently remove unwanted parts, such as fishbones or scales, using a clean knife or tongs. Also, it’s important to make sure the fish is fresh and doesn’t show any signs of decomposition, such as a foul odor or dark spots on the skin.

In order to ensure the safety of the fish, it is also advisable to cook it completely, reaching an internal temperature of at least 63°C. It is important not to consume raw or undercooked fish, as this increases the risk of foodborne illness.

In conclusion, it is not recommended to wash fish before cooking it to avoid bacterial contamination and loss of nutrients. It is important to handle fish with care, remove unwanted parts with clean utensils, and cook it thoroughly to ensure food safety. By following these guidelines, you can enjoy fish as part of a healthy, balanced diet without compromising your health.

