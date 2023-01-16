Loading player

For some weeks now, there has been a lot of discussion in the United States about gas stoves, their safety and the potential risks they pose to health. The comparison was born following some statements by Richard Trumka, a member of the Commission that deals with the safety of consumer products, who hypothesized the adoption of new rules for gas cooking systems, which are present in 35 about one percent of US homes.

Trumka’s opinions, expressed on a personal level, circulated a lot on social networks, ending up in the political debate and generating some confusion. In the United States, there is no imminent ban on gas cooking hobs, but the story has contributed to making a topic that researchers and doctors have been discussing for some time now.

Heirs of wood and coal stoves, gas stoves began to establish themselves in England in the last decades of the nineteenth century, thanks to the progressive diffusion of gas pipelines that reached homes and commercial buildings. It then took several decades before they became common in Europe and the United States, where, for reasons of distance and difficulty in building very extensive gas pipelines, other systems would later prevail, such as electric cookers or old stoves. Today gas cookers continue to be widespread in Europe, especially in Eastern countries. It is estimated that more than 30 percent of the energy used in the European Union to cook food comes from natural gas. Widespread use has meant that over time their characteristics have been analyzed to understand whether gas stoves are harmful to those who use them normally.

In addition to carbon dioxide, gas combustion products include nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) and fine dust, substances that can also be found in vehicular traffic exhaust fumes. In its most recent guidelines, the World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated 10 micrograms of NO 2 per cubic meter as a limit for air quality. A concentration of NO develops in a kitchen 2 much higher when using gas stoves, but it is still difficult to determine whether this condition has concrete consequences for health.

In April 2022, a research group published the results of a study carried out on 5,000 homes to detect and analyze the pollutants present in the home. In homes where gas hobs were present, and where there were no extractor hoods, a higher incidence of people with respiratory problems and higher blood amounts of markers associated with inflammation were observed (this does not necessarily imply that they later develop particular diseases).

Other studies had focused on professional kitchens, such as those of restaurants, where some variables can be kept under control more easily, as there are safety rules and regulations. Even these researches had found the presence of respiratory problems in greater quantities in kitchens that use gas, compared to those that use electric or induction hobs.

Instead, there are slightly clearer elements on possible links between the inhalation of substances such as NO 2 and childhood asthma, whose symptoms tend to get worse. Among the numerous researches that have dealt with it, one published in late 2022 and carried out in the United States has gained great attention and is one of the causes of the recent US debate on gas stoves. The research group calculated the amount of people under 18 who live in homes where hobs of that type are used, concluding that 12.7 percent of childhood asthma cases can be attributed to the presence of gas hobs in housing.

According to the study, switching to other stovetops could reduce childhood asthma cases by a fifth in many places in the United States where gas stoves are most common, such as Illinois, California and New York state. The research has received great attention and some sensationalist titles, but as the authors themselves explain, there are many elements to be investigated in order to evaluate any impacts and, consequently, study strategies to reduce the problem.

Interviewed by Bloomberg Trumka, the US commissioner, expressed quite clear opinions on the stove: «They are a hidden danger. We are not ruling out any possibility. Products that cannot become safe can be banned.” Last October Trumka had tried to engage the Commission to write new rules for gas stoves, without however obtaining the consent of the other four commissioners. The Commission to which Trumka belongs is independent and the US presidency has made it clear that there are no plans to ban gas stoves.

Despite the denials, various political exponents especially among the Republicans have shown a certain concern for Trumka’s statements, as have various stakeholders linked to fossil fuels. The president of the American Petroleum Institute, Mike Sommers, said that there could be no ban and that any restrictions would be badly received by the population: “people love their stoves”.

In the meantime, some states and US administrations have introduced limitations on the use of gas stoves, requiring that new buildings are not connected to gas pipelines. The inflation law proposed by Biden and approved by Congress last summer, which contains many items for the ecological transition, provides funding and incentives for those who switch to electric hobs and those who do not use gas, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In Europe, where heating and gas stoves are much more widespread, the debate has so far gone under the radar, without having much response either from politics or from the population. Only a few countries have launched initiatives related to reducing their dependence on natural gas, both for environmental, economic and public health reasons. As in parts of the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands also have restrictions on gas connections for new homes, while other countries have similar plans in the works.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis, the European Commission stepped up its plans last year to reduce dependence on natural gas, especially Russian gas. The reasons are both economic and environmental, considering the environmental impact deriving from the combustion of the gas, while none of a health nature have been presented.

European Union regulations already lay down numerous standards for gas stove manufacturers, including minimum requirements on their safety. For example, “appliances must be designed and manufactured in such a way that, if used normally, the combustion process is stable and the combustion products do not contain unacceptable concentrations of substances harmful to health“. However, the risks are not linked to combustion alone. Malfunctioning stoves or stoves with worn gaskets can lead to micro-leaks of gas, which are difficult to detect, but which can still be inhaled and for long periods of time.

The Commission is working to introduce new rules on harmful emissions, but at the moment there has been no explicit mention of gas stoves. As in the United States, a switch to electric and induction hobs could meet resistance, especially in countries where the domestic use of natural gas is widespread both for heating and for cooking food. The abandonment of gas stoves would also lead to greater electricity consumption and not all European countries would immediately be equipped to respond adequately to the increased demand.