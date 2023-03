Who eats without sale don’t you become hypertensive? “False,” warns Dr. Natale Di Belardino, head of cardiology at the Anzio hospital. Even if he then specifies that “the salt-hypertension association must be kept in mind”. When you go to the supermarket, however, it’s best to be careful what you buy. In particular, it is necessary to have some precautions that can help our health.

What is the risk of cardiovascular disease in cold weather?

During the winter seasons thehypertension it accentuates. We consider the heat as a powerful additional drug, a fundamental ally. In fact, in the summer, hypertensive therapy is reduced to 80% of patients.

How much does salt affect?

The salt-hypertension association is not entirely important, although it should be kept in mind. This is because man, due to genetic causes, tends to become hypertensive over the years. To the point that around 80 years of age we have about 80% of the hypertensive population.

Is it better to eat foods without salt?

Who eats without salt, only natural foods, does not become hypertensive? False. It is also true, however, that you need to choose those foods that have a low salt content. This is why the label on foods bought at the supermarket should be looked at.

What foods to avoid?

Meat burgers, sausages, cheeses (especially aged) are rich in salt: hypertensive subjects must eat them very rarely.

What is the acceptable level of salt in labels?

Less than 2 grams per pack, an insurmountable limit.

What are the symptoms of hypertension?

Hypertension, contrary to popular belief, does not cause symptoms. It is convenient to make patients think that headaches, nosebleeds and other symptoms that are commonly associated with hypertension are the causes, but this is not the case. They can be useful to have the subject check the pressure and thus allow him to discover the problem.

What is the correct way to measure blood pressure? Better by yourself or by someone else?

Self-measurement also works. Now we have very accurate tools. The patient, in the comfort of his own home, should sit relaxed, quietly (to avoid additional energetic components) and measure it three times in a row. The third is the more precise one. It is more important to measure it yourself than to have it done by your pharmacist or doctor.

What are the values ​​to respect?

According to European guidelines, the value must be between 140-90, with some exceptions in diabetic patients or thoracic aortic aneurysm (in these cases it must be lower). In the US they are less tolerant, the pressure must be 130-80.

How many times should it be measured?

Blood pressure should be measured at least once in the first 20 years. While it should be measured every 15 days in all subjects at risk. When? Better in the morning.

