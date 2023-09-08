Should You Brush Your Teeth Before or After Breakfast? Expert Advice and Tips

Brushing Your Teeth Before or After Breakfast: Expert Opinion

The age-old question of whether to brush your teeth before or after breakfast has sparked much debate. To shed some light on the topic, we consulted with Clotilde Austoni, a Dentist Specialist in Dental Surgery.

Austoni explains that brushing your teeth before breakfast can be justified by the fact that bacteria tend to proliferate during the night. If we consume sugars immediately after waking up, these bacteria would feed on them and produce acids that lead to tooth decay.

On the other hand, brushing your teeth after breakfast is important to remove food residues that accumulate and contribute to bacterial proliferation. This, in turn, increases the risk of tooth decay.

It is crucial to prioritize brushing your teeth in the morning, even if you don’t eat breakfast. For the sake of your own well-being and that of the community, it is strongly recommended, if not mandatory, to brush your teeth at least twice a day – once in the morning and once in the evening.

If you suffer from dental wear, which involves the loss of tooth enamel and dentin, it is advisable to wait 15 to 20 minutes after consuming a meal before brushing your teeth. Austoni explains that immediately after eating, the bacteria in your mouth produce acids. If you were to brush your teeth right away, you would cause trauma to the weakened tissues. Waiting allows saliva to counteract the acidity and rebalance the pH of the mouth. However, if you don’t have 20 minutes available, it is still better to brush your teeth to prevent the accumulation of food residues that bacteria feed on.

When it comes to choosing a toothbrush, it is recommended to opt for soft bristles. Medium and hard bristles can be too aggressive and potentially damage the teeth. While a manual toothbrush works well if used correctly, an electric toothbrush can be particularly helpful in cleaning hard-to-reach areas. Fluoride is a crucial element in toothpaste to prevent tooth decay. Adults should choose toothpaste with at least 1450 ppm of fluoride, while children under 6 years old should use toothpaste with 1000 ppm. For cleaning the spaces between teeth, dental floss or interdental brushes can be used. Additionally, a tongue scraper can be used for cleaning the tongue.

Mouthwashes, although not mandatory for good oral hygiene, can be used for daily use. It is recommended to choose mouthwashes without alcohol or chlorhexidine and preferably with fluoride. Some mouthwashes may be prescribed by a dentist as an adjunct to specific treatments for a limited period.

In conclusion, the consensus is to brush your teeth in the morning, whether before or after breakfast. The choice depends on personal preference and comfort. However, it is essential to prioritize oral hygiene by brushing your teeth at least twice a day and following the recommendations of dental specialists.

