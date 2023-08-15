Should you drink warm or cold drinks?

Ms. Weber, how much should you drink at these extreme temperatures?

The official recommendations are one and a half to three liters per day. At the same time, we take in about the same amount through food. If you sweat a lot and it’s so hot, then correspondingly more. If you already have a dry mouth, then you already have a lack of fluids.

Does that mean that you shouldn’t only drink something when you’re thirsty, but before that?

Exactly, you should distribute your fluid intake as evenly as possible throughout the day. You should drink a glass of water with every meal and also occasionally in between.

Which drinks are particularly good for the body in hot weather?

Any drink without sugar is allowed. Of course, water is always good. For a bit more flavor you can also add herbs, berries or cucumbers. Otherwise, cold herbal or fruit teas are also available.

And which drinks are taboo in the heat?

Any soft drinks should be avoided. These just have too much sugar in them. And alcohol is taboo. When we drink alcohol, the blood vessels dilate. The same thing happens when it’s hot. This effect is amplified by alcohol consumption. This can lead to circulatory problems and nausea. That’s what we’ll see in Greece this summer.

dr Annette Weber is a self-employed nutritionist with her own practice in Frankfurt. : Image: private

What temperature should the drink be? Better warm or cold?

Neither nor. If the drink is too cold, the body has to produce heat and this makes you sweat even more. And drinks that are too hot also make us sweat. We should be guided by the southern countries, where a lot of lukewarm drinks are drunk.

How do you know if you’re drinking too little?

A dry mouth, headache and difficulty concentrating are typical signs of dehydration. The color of the urine can also be used as a guide. If it is concentrated dark yellow, then this is a sign that you should drink more.

Can you drink too much?

Yes, you should not drink more than three liters of liquid a day. Of course there are exceptions, for example if you have diarrhea or fever, but also if you sweat a lot. Then you lose mainly sodium chloride and potassium.

What should you drink to rebalance your electrolyte levels?

You should not only drink water, but also isotonic drinks and drinks with a high mineral content. Mineral water, apple spritzer and non-alcoholic beer are recommended.

What tips do you have for “non-drinkers” who like to forget to drink, especially in summer?

You should start the day with a glass of water in the morning. Then you can provide full water bottles that have to be drunk throughout the day. You can also set an alarm or download an app to remind you to drink. Children in particular should always have a water bottle with them. Unfortunately, there are still far too few drinking fountains where you can fill up your bottle.

You have already explained that we also get water through food. Which foods do you recommend to give the body extra protection on hot days?

Fruit and veg are always good. Watermelons, raspberries and strawberries in particular, but also cucumbers and other vegetables contain a lot of water.