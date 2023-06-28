Should you wash raw chicken?

The dangers of washing raw chicken

The Food Standards Agency of the United Kingdom launched, during the Food Safety Week 2014, the slogan “Do not wash raw chicken“. Thorough cooking is the only method to eliminate bacteria, while water used to rinse raw chicken can spread bacteria such as Campylobacter through splashes, contaminating surrounding hands, dishes, food and utensils. Below is the video of the campaign.

The risk of water splashes

When you rinse raw chicken in the sink, bacteria, including the Campylobacter, can spread through water splashes, contaminating utensils, food and crockery without us realizing it. An infected droplet can travel up to 50 centimeters in a parallel direction to the sink surface and up to 60-70 centimeters in a perpendicular direction.

The four rules to prevent poisoning from Campylobacter

The Food Standards Agency proposes four basic rules to avoid food poisoning from Campylobacter:

Cover and chill the raw chicken: Store chicken in the back of the refrigerator at 5 degrees Celsius or lower, covered, to prevent liquids from contaminating other foods.

Do not wash raw chicken: cooking eliminates bacteria, while rinsing favors their diffusion through water splashes.

Wash the utensils used: Thoroughly clean cutlery, plates, cutting boards and surfaces in contact with raw chicken, as well as wash your hands with warm water and soap.

Cook the chicken thoroughly: make sure that the chicken is well cooked in all its parts, checking that the meat is not pink and that the liquids flow out freely. The danger of cross contamination

Cross-contamination occurs when bacteria like the Campylobacter they spread between food, hands, utensils and surfaces. The Food Standards Agency recommends avoiding cross-contamination by keeping raw and cooked foods separate and washing utensils after using them for raw meat or unwashed vegetables.

Symptoms and treatment of poisoning from Campylobacter

Food poisoning from Campylobactermore frequent in some European countries than those from Escherichia coli, Listeria e Salmonellacause symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, and sometimes vomiting, lasting two to five days. It can take up to 10 days to feel better.

Contamination can also cause more serious symptoms, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, a life-threatening nervous system condition. Many patients recover without specific treatment within 2-5 days, while in the most serious cases, therapies to combat dehydration and, if necessary, the use of antibiotics are used.

Data on food poisoning in Europe

According to the 2012 annual report on zoonoses, Trends and Sources of Zoonoses, Zoonotic Agents and Food-borne Outbreaks in 2012, published in February 2014 by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in collaboration with the European Center for Disease Control diseases (ECDC), the campylobacteriosis it is the most notified zoonosis in Europe, with approximately 214,000 cases. There salmonellosishowever, in decline, has about 91,000 cases.

Conclusions: to wash or not to wash raw chicken?

The “Don’t wash raw chicken” campaign therefore underlines the importance of preventing food poisoning caused by Campylobacter and other bacteria. By following the four proposed rules and adopting good hygiene practices in the kitchen, it is possible to significantly reduce the risk of contamination and ensure food safety for yourself and your family.

