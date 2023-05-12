Shoulder pain: causes and the right treatment | > – Guide

Status: 05/08/2023 12:34 p.m There are many causes of shoulder pain, for example a calcified shoulder, a narrowed or stiff shoulder. Exercise and medication can help. In many cases, an operation is not necessary.

Shoulder pain is a common ailment, affecting about one in ten people in Germany. Chronic pain up to and including a stiff shoulder (the so-called frozen shoulder) can be the result of inflammation, wear and tear or injuries. In the event of complaints, doctors try to find out the cause of shoulder pain with movement tests, palpation, ultrasound and, if necessary, other imaging procedures in order to be able to treat it specifically.

Causes of shoulder pain

The shoulder consists of four joints, which are guided not by bones but by tendons and muscles. If these muscles lose strength with age, the humeral head can lose track and cause pain because the free space in the shoulder is narrowed and the shoulder is systematically overloaded. As a person gets older, their posterior muscles lose strength and their posture changes. The shoulder slips forward, those affected become crooked – if they don’t train against it.

Exercise can help with cartilage wear

This tightness in the shoulder joint can cause several shoulder disorders: one Osteoarthritis, inflamed tendons of the rotator cuff or what is known as impingement in the acromion. Cartilage wear (arthrosis) is particularly evident in the shoulder joint. In many cases, an operation is superfluous because the majority of those affected can be cured conservatively with physiotherapy. The rear muscle chain is trained and the shortened pectoral muscle is stretched. This puts the head of the humerus back in the right position and over time the shoulder hurts less and less. However, it is important that these exercises are carried out every day.

exercises for shoulder pain

Drop your arms, pull your shoulder blades back and down at the same time, hold this position for ten seconds. Repeat ten times.

Wrap an elastic band, such as a Thera-Band, around a doorknob. Hold each end of the band with one hand, arms hanging down. Slowly pull the ends of the band back next to your body, moving your shoulders with you, until you feel tension in your arms. Repeat at least three times.

The NDR movement docs have more shoulder exercises for you.

Impingement syndrome: medication and physical therapy

A common cause of shoulder pain is a tight shoulder. In the so-called impingement syndrome, the gap between the head of the humerus and the acromion is too narrow. As a result, the bone presses on a tendon running there when the arm moves in certain sideways movements, and the body reacts with a painful inflammation. This is first treated with medication: painkillers and cortisone – either in tablet form or in individual cases two to three times as an injection.

Supportive physiotherapy is about re-centering the humeral head. The muscle training should ensure that the joint gap between the head of the upper arm and the acromion increases. Patients should exercise daily as instructed by their physiotherapist.

Frozen Shoulder: Body heals itself

A stiff shoulder joint (“Frozen Shoulder”) is noticeable through insidious pain that gets worse and worse. The cause is an inflammation of the synovial membrane with extremely painful adhesions in the tissue. Women in particular are affected. The disease progresses in three typical phases, each lasting about six months: After a very painful inflammatory phase, the freezing phase follows with the stiffening of the joint. This is followed by the thawing phase, and the body’s self-healing powers ensure mobility again.

The “Frozen Shoulder” is treated with painkilling and anti-inflammatory tablets and with cortisone. This allows the pain to be relieved until the body’s self-healing powers loosen the adhesions in the tissue – this can take years. Patients may only begin physiotherapy, usually manual therapy, during the thawing phase.

Calcified shoulder: splash and rest

If the doctor recognizes typical calcium deposits in the X-ray image, this is referred to as a calcium shoulder. The deposits in the area of ​​the tendons press on the bone and trigger an extremely painful inflammation. In this inflammatory phase, the body dissolves the calcium deposits again. Here, the acute symptoms can be relieved with painkillers and, in individual cases, with cortisone injections into the joint. In addition to medication, the body needs rest during the acute inflammation.

Shoulder laxity: Targeted physiotherapy helps

A loose shoulder can also be the cause of shoulder pain. The name comes from the fact that the ligaments and capsule are relatively loose in the shoulder of those affected. This gives the joint plenty of room and the shoulder can move in all directions. However, imbalances in the muscles, for example due to excessive strength training, have a particularly strong effect on a loose shoulder: the trained muscles can pull the acromion forward, causing a constriction and inflammation. Physiotherapy, which specifically builds up weak muscles without strengthening the strong muscles that have already been trained, is usually helpful.

Tears in the rotator cuff

Typical rotator cuff problems are pain during twisting and straining. Many sufferers cannot sleep on the injured shoulder and cannot raise their arm over their shoulder. The most common cause is tears in the rotator cuff. These must be treated quickly so that the body does not convert the muscles into fatty tissue and joint stiffness develops. Tears in the rotator cuff often only become visible during an ultrasound or a magnetic resonance imaging examination.

Treat a torn rotator cuff

The therapy depends on the cause of the cracks:

After a Injury , especially in younger and physically active patients, it should be checked whether the torn rotator cuff needs surgery. The torn or torn tendon is reattached to the humeral head.

, especially in younger and physically active patients, it should be checked whether the torn rotator cuff needs surgery. The torn or torn tendon is reattached to the humeral head. Is wear and tear the cause, for example in older and not physically active patients, injections can relieve the pain and inhibit inflammation. Special physiotherapy helps sufferers to train their joints slowly without overloading them.

the cause, for example in older and not physically active patients, injections can relieve the pain and inhibit inflammation. Special physiotherapy helps sufferers to train their joints slowly without overloading them. If the shoulder can no longer be repaired, a artificial joint be the solution. Intensive physiotherapy is required after the operation to strengthen the muscles and improve mobility.

