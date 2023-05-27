Show attitude – against stigmatization and discrimination

The clinics in the TWW are the first entire hospital in Germany to receive the PRAXIS DIVERSITY seal of approval from the German AIDS Aid – for destigmatization and non-discrimination against LGBTIQ+ and HIV-positive people in clinical care.

The three specialist departments of the clinics in the Theodor-Wenzel-Werk (TWW) have long been committed to non-discrimination and LGBTIQ* friendliness and have therefore deliberately applied for the PRAXIS DIVERSITY seal of approval. With this seal, the Deutsche AIDS-Hilfe (DAH) certifies “medical practices and care facilities that welcome people with HIV and people with diverse sexual, linguistic and cultural backgrounds, meet their needs and ensure non-discriminatory health care”.

The seal of quality was originally designed for medical practices, but individual clinics are already following suit and applying – currently more with individual departments – to receive the seal.

In order to achieve the seal of approval, various modules had to be implemented. Starting with an evaluation in the introductory phase, an optimized design of the consulting room and the setting for the conversation, the design of the public spaces and the installation of unisex toilets were considered. E-learning programs, films, discussion forums and (online) seminars followed, as well as the development of a way of dealing with inclusive and gender-appropriate language in the information and recording materials, which has been successively revised since then. The topics of discrimination and diversity have also been firmly integrated into the regular training courses, which are also discussed on the company’s social media channels. Showing public attitude was also the concern of the clinic by participating in the CSD Berlin.

The joint development of a hospital charter for diversity and sensitivity to discrimination ultimately completed all the measures that had already been developed and implemented and parts of it will probably be incorporated into the company’s overall mission statement.

On May 5th, 2023, the time had come – the DAH awarded the clinics in the TWW the seal of approval for the implementation and strengthening of diversity skills in the house as well as for its sensitivity in dealing with people from the above-mentioned groups of people.

With the receipt of the seal of quality, however, the goal is far from being achieved – it is a start. In the course of a consolidation phase, it is now necessary to further deepen the knowledge of the topics mentioned and to keep up with the content. The quality seal is renewed annually on the basis of a submitted quality development plan. And so the seal of approval PRAXIS DIVERSITY is a first step to draw more attention to this important topic and to develop a joint concept as a team with which the TWW can become (even more) a shelter for members of marginalized groups.

Sources and further links:

As a Protestant sponsoring association, the TWW operates various health and social care facilities in Berlin. In addition to three inpatient care facilities, the clinics in the TWW and two facilities for assisted living and a diaconal ward for outpatient care complete the extensive range of care offered by the provider. The TWW clinics are a primary care hospital in Berlin Zehlendorf. The almost 350 inpatient and semi-inpatient places are divided between a department for neurology, a department for psychiatry and psychotherapy and a department for psychosomatic medicine and psychotherapy with an internal focus.

Contact

Theodor Wenzel Werk eV

Claudia Noack

Quantzstraße 4 A

14129 Berlin

03081091005

03081091091