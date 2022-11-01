There are 35 million fans; of these, 15.5 million habitually practice it (almost a third of Italians). In 2021, sport generated a turnover in Italy of 78.8 billion euros, 3% of the nation’s GDP. This was revealed in the first report by the Observatory on the Sport System. Made byBanca Ifis Research Departmentthe report responds to the request of the EU Commission to Member States to measure the economic dimension of all components of sport and offers public and private decision makers data and information essential for making strategic decisions.

The relationship between sport and economy

Sport and economy also meet in the habits of men and women who are called to lead small and large companies. In fact, physical exercise as a source and tool of health, a sedentary lifestyle as a bad habit and a particular attention to a healthy and sustainable diet seem to be the mantra of today’s top managers.

There are those who have made the need to respond to the growing demand for wellness in our country a real success. How Show Health Training Club, founded by Giorgio Leo and Vito Stolfi. Their reality takes care of about 1500 customers, has recorded a turnover of 3 million euros and has a development plan that will bring it to over 10 million within the next 5 years.

How did the idea of ​​the Show Health Training Club come about?

Our story begins in 2000, when I started working as a collaborator of my current partner and friend, Vito, in a small gym in the center of Padua. The context of the time told of the development of large multi-service clubs with thousands of square meters available, while we had just 80, with only one weight room. The numbers of that year were a disaster, we billed just 13 thousand euros. We were about to give up when, on a trip to New York, we changed the perspective of our business by visiting a tiny club on Fifth Avenue.

Why do top managers and entrepreneurs choose your method?

We think that managers and entrepreneurs, but not only them, appreciate our philosophy.

Our cornerstones are four. The first: we do business. We have always done this, since we were born in 2005. We have decided to build a real company that can generate value through a common belief and shared values.

The second is the intuition of building a service delivery model based on a working method: that of the 3Fs. Leaving the dynamics linked to the skills or experiences of the individual trainer, we have centralized the management of each of our users, who is always followed by four people from our team. The latter are very important for us because they motivate customers, stimulating them to feel pleasure in moving and putting into practice our aim: to help the person achieve their results.

The third is the discovery of the importance of the word “pleasure” to motivate people to move. This is why we carry out continuous research with part of the team on everything that is useful to propose to help people feel satisfaction in reaching that positive future that we imagine together at the beginning of the journey.

Finally, the fourth point is a counter-current decision. In fact, in 2014 we decided to hire 100% of our team indefinitely, becoming the first, and one of the few Italian companies, which employs over 40 staff with safeguards and the attention that all fitness workers should receive.

Obviously, the rest of the team (reception, back office, administration, sales, marketing, training, cleaning) is also protected according to current regulations. Today we manage four organized personal training clubs (Show), a group training club (Break), a charity gym (Show Care), two training schools (Professione PT in Italy and Mythod academy abroad), a tech company ( Angel 1), and a content and automation marketing (Making) agency. About 80 people work in our group.

You have recently brought together numerous professionals in the wellness sector at 360 degrees. With what goal did you do it?

Show4Health – the health show was created to explain the benefits of fitness, from a single person’s point of view but, broadening the horizon, also for the entire community. Sharing the risks of which some bad habits are the spokesperson and stimulating a change of pace especially in the new generations is now urgent. We are aware that there is a lot to do and that, like all great evolutions, the biggest obstacle is that of the propensity for cultural change. This is why we have decided to organize this event.

It was a concrete opportunity to explain to enthusiasts, newbies, young people and the whole community how to talk about education for the Movement actually means investing in the future of our children and our country. Show4Health It was a very interesting event, with a panel of very important speakers from different sectors, such as industry, medicine, science and sport, confirming the multidisciplinary and topicality of the topic. Now we are working on the second edition.

