“Show your teeth” for a prevention-oriented patient care / Campaign of the …

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists

Berlin (ots)

With the Statutory Health Insurance Financial Stabilization Act passed in November last year, the federal government limited the funds for dental services from 2023 through strict budgeting and thus the necessary funds for the urgently needed new, prevention-oriented periodontitis therapy that was only included in the statutory health insurance service catalog in July 2021 withdrawn. That means saving at the expense of the health of the patients. At the same time, the savings pose a direct threat to nationwide dental patient care, especially in rural and structurally weak regions in Germany.

With the nationwide campaign “Show teeth”, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists (KZBV), together with the associations of statutory health insurance dentists of the federal states, in close cooperation with the Federal Chamber of Dentists, the state chambers of dentists and associations, draws attention to the consequences of this irresponsible policy and calls on all patients and dental practices to protest.

“Despite the unique successes of prevention in dental care and the savings for the health system that have been achieved over the last few decades, the funds for dental services were limited by strict budgeting with the GKV Financial Stabilization Act,” said Martin Hendges, Chairman of the Board of KZBV on the Campaign start on June 1st. “This has serious repercussions, especially for the new prevention-oriented periodontitis therapy. In the end, our patients are the losers. We cannot stand idly by. The irresponsible and short-sighted budgeting must be reversed as soon as possible. With our campaign, we are showing our teeth against this policy together and call on all patients and practices to take part in the campaign. In the end, it’s about your health!”, says Hendges.

“The central platform of the campaign is the website zaehneshowen.info, on which patients and practice employees can find out about the consequences of the GKV Financial Stabilization Act for patient care,” Hendges continues. “At the same time, we call on them to speak directly to their own regional legislators and state and federal policymakers to signal that cost-containment policies are damaging patient care and must end.”

In the coming weeks, information materials under the motto “Show teeth” with the message “Diagnosis sparodontosis” will refer to the campaign in dental practices nationwide. Concrete guiding principles address the threatening regional supply problems (“supply locally anesthetized”) and the limited means for the treatment of the widespread disease periodontitis (“Your gums bleed from this health policy, Mr. Lauterbach”). Easy-to-understand statements and explanatory texts help to convey the specific negative effects of the GKV Financial Stabilization Act. The campaign will be continued on social media under #teethshow on Twitter and Instagram.

Background: The GKV Financial Stabilization Act

With the budgeting reintroduced in the GKV Financial Stabilization Act in 2022, significant additional funds will be withdrawn from contract dental care against the background of significant cost increases in energy, material, wages and persistent inflation. In addition, the financing of the additional treatment requirements for the new, prevention-oriented periodontitis therapy, which had already been agreed on by all parties, was canceled out of hand. Periodontitis is the main reason for the loss of teeth in adults, around 30 million patients currently suffer from this widespread disease.

Against this background – limited funds, increasing inflation and rising prices – a toxic cocktail is emerging for the nationwide guarantee of dental care, especially in rural and structurally poor regions in Germany. There are threats of practice closures; Practice takeovers and start-ups are made more difficult.

