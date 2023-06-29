Shower, better hot or cold? What are the different pros and cons

A nice shower is what you need to regenerate and relax. Better hot or cold? To each its pros and cons, here’s what to know

At the start or end of the day, there’s nothing better than a beautiful one shower to relax and regenerate. Whether it’s summer or winter, this is one of the favorite moments of most of us: ten minutes of complete relaxation during which to release tension and take a breather for ourselves. But it is better to make it hot or cold? Well, both alternatives have their pros and cons. What to know to avoid making mistakes.

The first answer that comes to mind, of course, is: hot in winter and cold in summer. But will it really be like this? We have to keep in mind a number of factors, actually, to understand what effect the shower and its temperature have on our bodyon our skin and so on.

Hot or cold, which is better to take a shower? The pros and cons to know

Everyone has their preferences, as it should be. There are those who love it piping hot and won’t give it up even in the heat. Those who can’t stand the heat and want it warm or cold, even in summer. Without wanting to get involved in personal habits, let’s try to explain in an “objective” way cosa involves choosing to shower at a specific temperature.

Pros and cons: hot and cold shower, useful information (tantasalute.it)

Let’s start with the cold shower. Surely we all know its “firming” function. However, few know that, according to a 2016 study, choosing this temperature for at least one consecutive month has the effect of reducing the possibility of falling ill and improving work performance. It seems that cold water, in fact, stimulates one of the molecules at the base of our ability to concentrate, noradrenaline. In addition to this, as we have said, it has a regenerative function, helps circulation and also helps to speed up the metabolism. On the negative side, you need to be careful if you have heart disease or a weak immune system.

And the hot shower instead? We all know it’s super relaxing and stress relieving. At the same time it is useful for the muscles because it contributes to their relaxation, as well as an excellent method for relieving the symptoms of colds and the like, by decongesting the respiratory tract. Let’s not forget, then, the benefits on sleep: it promotes relaxation and therefore falling asleep. Watch out for the skin though: it could cause irritation and redness. But also beware of excessive vasodilatation: those who are subject to drops in blood pressure and fainting could be affected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

