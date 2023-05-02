Shredding tablets: alarm, let’s see when and how it’s possible | Avoid risks

When can a drug be ground to make it easier to swallow? Are there any risks for the patient? The experts explain everything to us

We don’t wish this to happen to anyone, but we might have a sick in the house that needs assume several times a day drugs and maybe have difficulty swallow. It happens more often with people elderly, sometimes due to respiratory problems or because they are fed with a nasogastric tube or for more serious pathologies. But medicines must be administered, I am the cure! How can we make sure the right drug dose is ingested if they can’t swallow?

It often happens that i drugs prescribed by the doctor are in the form of pads o capsulebut if the patient cannot swallow it is difficile administer them; sometimes it happens that the difficulty in ingesting came later so we find ourselves with medicine that the sick He can not more send below. The first thing to do is talk to your doctor and ask if there is analternative to the pads, maybe in syrup o in drops or in pills buccal; however, it is not always possible to replace them because the pharmaceutical companies produce the drug only in that format.

How do we cure a sick person who can no longer swallow? Can breaking up medicines cause harm?

The most logical thing to make those who can’t do it ingest drugs is definitely substitute the pads with something alternative but, where it is not possible, it is necessary shred him. Be careful though, because it seems an obvious thing and facile but that’s not always the case. For example, non they can be broken up soft capsules, but in this case, there is always the alternative; the capsules rigid they can be open and you use the content that is in dustthe pads they can be broken up or even pulverized.

To administer them, the best thing is mix them together with a little of water, if the sufferer is still able to to do this operation or using “gel water” which is a preparation specifically designed for give lwater in form of jelly and allow those who just can’t swallow anymore to be able to his. In this way we will be sure that we can continue the treatment.

But be careful to do so correct the shredding pills or the opening from the capsule rigid. There is a risk that, if done in such a way wrong, can create gods risks for the patient but also for those who perform the operation. In fact, chopping or emptying it can cause the to disperse drug and therefore one would not administer the dose right to the sick, moreover if we did it way too much aggressivethe dispersion of powders could be inhaled or, still the drug could be contaminated.

So first of all wash well the maniprepare a clean place to carry out the operation; a advise given by inurses is to use two spoons: before Yes divide in twos or fours tablet then you put it in the part concave of the first spoon and with the part convex of the other spoon there is pressure and proceed to pulverization. Obviously washing your hands well at the end is a very important hygienic rule so that whoever performed the operation does not run any risks.

