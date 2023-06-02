Shrubs for full sun and dry soil: an oasis in the garden

Although many plant species thrive in bright, sunny locations, not all plant species are hardy enough to survive in dry soil locations. We’ve put together a list of beautiful shrubs that thrive in full sun and need little water. Be inspired by the following pictures and transform your garden into an oasis! These are the loveliest shrubs for full sun and dry soil.

Kolquitz (Lovely Kolkwitzia)

The mother-of-pearl shrub can reach a height and width of up to 3 m, so it is important to choose a location that allows it to spread. This magnificent shrub belongs to the family of Caprifoliaceae and gets its name from the bell-shaped, light pink flowers that blanket it in profusion in spring.

Being a stoloniferous shrub, this plant has the ability to produce new branches in close proximity to the parent plant. To put an end to this problem, you can simply pluck off the scions as soon as they appear. To ensure the health and growth of Kolkwitzie, young shrubs need about 2-3 cm of water every week. Once established, they can tolerate periods of drought.

Shrubs for full sun and dry soil – Common boxwood (Buxus sempervirens)

Boxwood can be either a shrub or a tree and both have glossy, dark green, ovate-oblong leaves. There are over 70 different species within the Buxus genus. These hardy plants can be formed into hedges that will draw attention. Dwarf varieties of boxwood are known for their colorful foliage that is dense and has a rounded habit.

Boxwoods can thrive in full sun or partial shade, but they do best when given at least 5 or 6 hours of direct sunlight each day. Choose a sheltered spot if you live in an area with dry winter winds. It is important to know that all parts of this plant, including the leaves, are poisonous to animals.

Flowering shrubs for blazing sun – summer lilac (Buddleja)

Buddleia, also known as butterfly bush, is a tall, deciduous shrub that produces huge flowers in a variety of colors. The flowering shrub is hardy, perennial and exudes a honey-like scent. The plant attracts pollinating insects with its rather coarse leaves and colorful flower spikes.

There are many different colored varieties of summer lilac to buy. This shrub blooms in a variety of colors including purple, white, pink, and orange. These fast growing shrubs are very easy to care for and don’t need a lot of attention to thrive. Because this plant is able to produce its own seeds, it has become an invasive species in some regions, which is something to be aware of.

Shrubs for Full Sun and Dry Soil – Dwarf Blue Juniper (Juniper scales „Blue Star“)

These drought tolerant shrubs should be planted in sites with limited space. You can also use the juniper as a ground cover or to border your garden. The foliage is deep blue-green in color and the plant has a low, rounded habit. The mature height of the dwarf juniper is 60 cm and the width can reach 90-120 cm. This beautiful shrub requires very little maintenance to keep it looking attractive all year round.

cotoneaster (Cotoneaster) for your garden

These magnificent, evergreen plants bear clusters of flowers ranging in color from white to pink and bear fruit in the form of berries in autumn. The cotoneaster is an excellent choice for a drought-resistant hedge that can also add aesthetic value to your garden.

Lantana (Lantana) for a sunny location

Resembling a creeper, these low-maintenance shrubs are so versatile that they can be used as ground cover in flower beds or as a hanging plant in hanging baskets. The flowering shrub forms small clusters of brightly colored inflorescences. These can be white, yellow, orange, purple, pink, red, or blue depending on the color scheme you choose. If you grow lantana, many butterflies will flock to your garden as its flowers are highly fragrant. The perennial plant can be planted at any time of the year and is guaranteed to add color to any bed in which it is placed.

Grape Hydrangea (Hydrangea paniculata)

The variety known as panicle hydrangea is best suited to regions with lower average rainfall. Panicle hydrangeas are woody perennial shrubs that produce fragrant blooms well into fall. This particular hydrangea species, like the other species in the genus, bears huge spherical flower heads composed of clusters of small flowers. These are the only species of hydrangea that can survive prolonged periods of drought without additional watering. Since both humans and animals can be poisoned by hydrangeas, it is important to choose the location wisely.

Shrubs for full sun and dry soil – Farmer’s Jasmine (Philadelphus coroner)

The farmer’s jasmine is a beautiful and traditionally flowering shrub. It has a wonderfully sweet scent and has long been a favorite garden shrub for its pure white flowers. The optimal condition for growing farmer’s jasmine is a sunny and dry location. Avoid planting in areas with heavy, wet soil or lots of shade.