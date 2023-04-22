“Shut up!” – Hearing protection tips for the “Day Against Noise” on April 26th

BG ETEM – trade association for energy, textiles and electrical media products

2 Audios

230421_BmE_Laerm.mp3

MP3 – 2,0 MB – 02:10Download Your browser does not support the audio element.

230421_OTP_Laerm.mp3

MP3 – 3,3 MB – 03:34Download Your browser does not support the audio element.

A document

230421_Manuskripte_Laerm.pdf

PDF – 249 kB

Cologne (ots)

Suggestion for moderation: Roaring machines in the workshop, a constant, almost unbearable level of noise in the open-plan office, annoying city traffic and excessively loud music in bars, pubs or at concerts: noise strains our ears every day – and sometimes the noise is so loud that it is incurable causing hearing damage. Jessica Martin tells you more about this danger, which is underestimated by many, and what you can do to prevent it.

Narrator: Any form of noise hurts our ears. Sometimes it’s just annoying, but in extreme cases it can also cause permanent hearing damage.

Original sound 1 (Heiko Kusserow, 24 sec.): “The risk of hearing damage caused by noise increases with the sound pressure level and the length of time we are exposed to this sound pressure level. It doesn’t matter whether we perceive the noise as unpleasant or For example, working with an electric demolition hammer is just as damaging to your hearing as spending a comparable length of time on the dance floor of a nightclub.

Spokesperson: Says the noise expert Heiko Kusserow from the trade association Energy Textile Electro Media Products, BG ETEM for short. However, high sound pressure that occurs suddenly and only for a very short time can also be dangerous.

Original sound 2 (Heiko Kusserow 25 sec.): “Shooting with handguns and riveting in aircraft construction can be mentioned here as examples. Peak sound pressure levels above 137 decibels occur, which can damage hearing if exposed to frequent occurrences. On the other The potential damage limit here is 85 decibels for an eight-hour exposure per day.”

Narrator: That sounds like a lot, but an electric drill, for example, is that loud. And an angle grinder can easily manage 100 decibels and more.

Original sound 3 (Heiko Kusserow, 17 seconds): “15 minutes are enough and not eight hours, as with the drill, to reach the potential damage limit. It is therefore important: Regardless of whether there is a high peak sound pressure level or a high continuous sound pressure level, only the consistent wearing of Hearing protection protects against hearing damage.”

Speaker: In private, of course, everyone can decide for themselves when, where and how they protect their ears from too much noise – in professional life, this is regulated by the Noise and Vibration Occupational Health and Safety Ordinance:

Original sound 4 (Heiko Kusserow, 22 sec.): “Employers must regularly instruct their employees above the lower limit values ​​about the dangers of noise, provide personal hearing protection and offer occupational health care. Above the upper limit values, the employees are obliged to wear hearing protection consistently and to take preventive occupational medical care.”

Suggestion for change of moderation: If this all went too fast for you: just click on www.bgetem.de and search there for the keyword noise. Then you will immediately see all the tips on the subject of “noise and hearing protection”.

Original content from: BG ETEM – trade association for energy, textiles and electrical media products, transmitted by news aktuell