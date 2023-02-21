4′ OF READING

While politics also plays its cards in healthcare, understood as power, while the cynicism of the purses registers the opposite paths of who goes up and who goes down, the real dramatic game is played on the skin of lost patients who don’t know which saint to turn to. Here, on the island, as and perhaps more than elsewhere, the system is on its knees, with its emergency rooms in crisis, with its endless waiting lists. You survive the peripheral latitudes of a general upheaval. In the meantime, even private individuals are sending not exactly reassuring signals. So the question is: who will cure the poor Sicilians? The news arriving from Rome are not messengers of optimism. Differentiated regionalism – supports the Gimbe Foundation – represents a “coup de grace to the National Health Service and the normative legitimization of inequalities in the protection of health“. It is not unreasonable to assume that we are proceeding towards collapse. Multiple red lights have already come on.







Popular clinics, the cry of alarm

The Network of People’s Outpatient Clinics, in Palermo, he voluntarily offers care and comfort to the neediest. Right from that trench comes a desperate cry of alarm, in the form of a letter to the president of Ars, Gaetano Galvagno. “The lack of beds, the waiting lists, the overcrowded emergency rooms: every detail paints the bleak picture of an absence – we read -, while doctors retire, not to be replaced, or flee from hospitals, or they resist, with workloads that make them prisoners of the profession they love. We try to fill the gaps that are fearfully opening in the lives of too many. But the crisis grows and we too find ourselves too few and with feeble means, compared to the amount that there would be to do. President, we are not even asking you for an act of faith, but only to see for yourself. Come with us on that trip, spend a day in a People’s Clinic – at Zen, in Borgo Vecchio – and you will see with your own eyes. It will see mothers with multiple children who must make a dramatic choice, because they don’t have the money to treat them all together”.

The head physician: let’s crash

A similar suffering was told by doctor Aurelio Puleo, former head of the emergency room of Villa Sofia, landed right at the Gimbe Foundation. “A third of the doctors are over sixty – recalled doctor Puleo, outlining a worrying general picture -. We are talking about thirty thousand figures who will soon leave the health service and who will be replaced, if all goes well, only in part, after retirement. But there are those who say goodbye first, who end up in the private sector, who dedicate themselves to the free profession. Thus hospitals, especially emergency areas, remain unmanned”. It’s still: “I’m just saying that politics enters totally into choices and appointments. And I stop here (we run the risk of..,) say goodbye to public health and care for all. We can really crash, it’s a real danger.”

The ‘mess’ of the emergency room

Still in Palermo, there will soon be the ‘mess’ of the emergency room of the ‘Cervello’ hospital which will close for a very long time, due to renovation works. The bet on the stability of the organization – with the geographical weight unloaded on Villa Sofia – seems, in fact, risky. The ‘Villa Sofia-Cervello’ hospital company has announced that there will be no inconvenience for patients: a perspective to be verified in the light of the perennial emergency of our emergency areas, despite the optimism of the President of the Region, Renato Schifani. Who, on the point, as on other occasions, intervened personallyin fact almost commissioning the Councilor for Health, Giovanna Volo (in the photo, with the president), highly experienced technician, warmly greeted by many, in the act of installation. On balance it is not an excess to think that the unavailability of the ‘Brain’ will create new problems to a world that is already struggling to live with old sores, the result of years of (wrong) choices.

Private protest

It’s not just the public in distress, the creaks even come from the private sector. There are demands on the budget and a protest scheduled for February 21st to 24th. Explains the doctor Salvatore Gibiino, cardiologist and trade unionist: “The point is not to give money to private individuals. Ours is a social denunciation, not as cheap as some would have you believe. We are reporting in the first cwe can no longer treat patients. Their lives are at stake. The regional councilorship for health, and first of all the president of the region Renato Schifani, are making a mistake and are underestimating the situation to the detriment of citizens’ health. We work in the name and on behalf of the Region. We are privately managed public”. The cost of the strike promises to be high: “Closed clinics, first of all. In these four days it will not be possible to perform about one million performances in our laboratories, which will be postponed to 6 months. Patients who arrive in these days, and who had waited 3 to 6 months, will be postponed for another six months”. Sad moral of the story: the collective protection of health now seems an almost impossible goal. Those who are ill are preparing to be worse off. So who will cure the poor Sicilians? (Roberto Puglisi)