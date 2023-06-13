Sick after the corona vaccination – what we know about the post-vac syndrome

Every vaccination can have side effects – including those against Covid-19. But it is very difficult to diagnose the so-called post-vac syndrome. What do we know about this vaccine damage?

More than 13 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide during the corona pandemic. In Germany alone, 192 million doses were vaccinated – never before have so many people received one or more injections against the same disease in such a short time.

Not everyone coped well: Since the vaccination, some people have suffered from a variety of symptoms, some of them severe, that make it impossible for them to lead a normal life. Some injured parties want to sue the vaccine manufacturer BioNTech for alleged vaccine damage, also known as post-vac syndrome.

What is Post Vac Syndrome and how many people suffer from it?

What many people have felt is pain at the injection site, fatigue, headaches or chills. These symptoms disappear again after a short time and are considered a normal vaccination reaction. Post Vac Syndrome is more, much more. Exactly what, no one really knows yet.

Similar to Long-Covid, the post-vac syndrome also means a smorgasbord of symptoms and clinical pictures that are similar to those of Long-Covid in many respects: chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS/ME), migraines, muscle pain or cardiovascular diseases.

As multifaceted as the symptoms may be, they have one thing in common: they attack those affected shortly after the corona vaccination. And because vaccination side effects and damage are always closely related to the injection administered, the post-vac assumption is of course obvious.

From the point of view of the people affected, this is completely understandable, agrees Harald Prüß from the Berlin Charité and the Berlin location of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE). However, this temporal succession is only a correlation, not a causal connection. Prüß also says that the post-vac syndrome “is totally overestimated in its dimension”.

By October 31, 2022, almost 51,000 suspected cases of serious side effects after the corona vaccination had been reported to the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, the federal authority responsible for vaccines and medicines in Germany and which has also written regular safety reports on the corona vaccines. However, a suspicion is nothing more than a suspicion. So far, only a fraction of the reported cases have been able to prove a clear connection with the vaccination.

How do medical professionals diagnose post-vac syndrome?

In the neurological post-Covid-19 consultation at the neurology clinic at the Charité, Prüß sees many people who believe they are suffering from post-vac syndrome. Neither Prüß nor others who do research on the subject deny that there is serious damage caused by vaccination and that those affected need help.

The first indication that the headache, the feeling of exhaustion or the muscle weakness could actually have something to do with the vaccination is the time frame: If the symptoms appear a few days to weeks after the injection, there could be a connection. Whether this is actually the case can only be proven with certainty in rare cases, says the neurologist. “There is not a single biomarker that is widely accepted in science.”

Such a biomarker would be, for example, a specific antibody that the body produces in response to the vaccination. Researchers discovered a special antibody in the blood of people who had developed inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) after the vaccination. Myocarditis is considered a possible, rare side effect after vaccination with the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

Astrazeneca’s vector vaccine was responsible for an increased incidence of sinus vein thrombosis after a Covid-19 vaccination. “It’s rare, but it was clear that the vaccine had caused a very specific pattern of cerebral vein thrombosis that is otherwise not known because it was linked to a very specific type of antibody,” says Prüß.

Headaches, chronic fatigue syndrome or cardiovascular problems have been making life difficult for people, and not just since the pandemic and the major vaccination campaign. “Every day, 30 new multiple sclerosis diagnoses are made in Germany alone,” says Prüß. Attributing all of these things to vaccination without hard evidence would do little to help people. Because without a correct diagnosis, helpful therapy is hardly possible.

For Prüß and others who deal with the topic of post-vac syndrome, a suspicion is therefore obvious: Many clinical pictures with which those affected come to the Charité consultation have other causes. True post-vac syndrome, on the other hand, is probably very rare.

What happens in the body of a post-vac patient?

The human immune system is highly complex and there is no reliable knowledge of what exactly happens in the body of post-vac sufferers.

The immunologist and President of the German Society for Immunology, Christine Falk, suspects that the core of the problem could be a cross-reaction with the spike protein contained in the vaccine or produced by the vaccine.

In addition to the formation of antibodies against the spike protein, some long-Covid and some post-vac patients also develop a kind of cross-reaction in which they also form so-called autoantibodies, which unintentionally recognize and attack endogenous structures.

It is therefore no wonder that the symptoms of long-Covid, i.e. after an infection that has gone through, can be the same as those after a vaccination: Similar immunological processes take place in the body.

Researchers observed something similar with the vaccine against swine flu, more precisely against the pathogen H1N1. Both the vaccine and the infection triggered what is known as narcolepsy in a small number of people.

It was relatively easy for researchers to track down this vaccine damage because those affected had similar genetic factors that favored the disease. The serious side effect of the vaccine was also easier to prove because only a few people were infected with H1N1 at the time in question.

In the case of Covid-19, on the other hand, millions of people were vaccinated while millions were infected at the same time. For this reason, it can only be said with certainty in the rarest of cases, says Falk, whether the people treated as post-vac patients also went through an infection shortly before or after the vaccination, possibly without knowing it themselves.

In order to be able to trace the various symptoms of those affected back to the vaccination with certainty, it would have to be ruled out that they were infected with Sars-CoV-2 at any time. Falk says that is only possible in the rarest of cases.

Author: Julia Vergin, Clare Roth