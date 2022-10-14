Weeks marked by anguish, but also by the hope of finally being able to breathe a sigh of relief. They are those experienced by the parents of the 12-year-old girl struck by a serious illness in the Castelcovati gym, as well as by the volleyball coach who revived her and by the entire community.

A nightmare that seems to be finally over: from the hospital in Bergamo – where the girl has been hospitalized since last September 27 – the long-awaited good news arrives. The young woman would have been awakened from the induced coma and the doctors would have declared her out of danger. She now she awaits a long period of rehabilitation and a series of analyzes to try to understand why her heart stopped while she played with her friends, waiting for the coach Paola Consoli to start the work out.

Illness and timely help

It was precisely the volleyball instructor of the Star Volley Academy Nord of Castelcovati who intervened promptly, putting into practice the notions and life-saving maneuvers studied during the resuscitation courses in which she had participated. Realizing, in a few moments, the gravity of the situation, she intervened with coldness and lucidity: she had practiced heart massage at the 12-year-old and used the defibrillator present in the gym until the arrival of the 118 doctors. The girl’s heart had started beating earlier. of emergency transport – by air ambulance – to Pope John XXIII of Bergamo.

An instant and providential intervention that certainly helped save the 12-year-old’s life. Now Paola Consoli too can breathe a big sigh of relief: as she had confessed to us a few days after the rescue, she was struggling constantly wondering if she had done everything possible for her very young pupil.