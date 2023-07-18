Sick leave in Bavaria has risen sharply / Significant increase in respiratory diseases / …

BKK regional association Bavaria

Munich (ots)

Employed members of the company health insurance fund (BKK) in Bavaria reported sick 20.5 calendar days much more frequently in 2022 than in the previous year (16.2 days). The main drivers of the increase were respiratory system diseases, which rose to 4.9 days off. The sick leave differs greatly in Bavaria as well as nationwide; a north-south gradient in the burden of disease can be observed in Bavaria. The BKK Landesverband Bayern has evaluated the 2022 incapacity statistics of the BKK umbrella organization based on illness and regionally.

Respiratory diseases increased sharply

The pandemic has left its mark: Of the average 20.5 days of illness per year in Bavaria, almost a quarter (4.9 calendar days) was due to respiratory diseases. This is an increase of 270 percent compared to the previous year! Musculoskeletal disorders came second, falling slightly to 3.9 days.

Mental illnesses are still on the rise, taking third place in the diagnosis statistics in Bavaria with 2.9 days. They are particularly lengthy: on average, a good 40 days per case are counted in the case of a mental illness. There are major differences between the sexes: Mental disorders are diagnosed 50 percent more frequently in women. It is assumed that women deal more openly with the clinical picture than men. A more open approach to mental illness has been generally confirmed by experts as the reason for the increase for years.

The spread of sick days within Bavaria is increasing

Within Bavaria, the administrative districts of Upper Franconia with 24.6 days and Lower Franconia with 24.1 days are above the national average. The fewest days of sick leave were in Upper Bavaria at 17.9 days. As a result, the range of absences by district has increased significantly from a good five to almost seven calendar days.

Significantly larger differences can be observed at district level. The cities of Kronach and Schweinfurt as well as the district of Coburg stand out here with 28.2 calendar days each. With 14.7 days absent, the city of Munich has almost half as many days absent. The districts of Munich (15.4 days), Ebersberg (15.9 days) and Starnberg (16.2 days) follow. The districts of Regensburg (20.7 days) and Würzburg (20.5 days) correspond with their disease burden approximately to the Bavarian average.

A general overview of the regional absence statistics of the employed BKK members according to all districts and districts can be found here:

https://ots.de/2rT72Z

promote health

The company health insurance funds in Bavaria help their insured to stay healthy and to get well again in the event of illness. Information on workplace health promotion, prevention offers in living environments and innovative care offers can be found at www.bkk-bayern.de and www.bkk-gesundheit.de.

Background to the data:

Company health insurance funds have been analyzing sick leave rates in Germany for over forty years. The data from around 42 percent of the more than 2.5 million BKK insured persons in Bavaria were included in the representative evaluation for 2022. The incapacity statistics are based on calendar days. Therefore, when calculating sick leave, 365 days are taken as a basis.

As a corporation under public law, the BKK Landesverband Bayern represents the interests of the company health insurance funds and their insured persons in Bavaria. The BKK Landesverband Bayern currently has 16 company health insurance companies as members with around 3.4 million insured persons (registered office). More than 2.5 million people who are insured with a company health insurance company (BKK) live in Bavaria itself. This means that the company health insurance funds in the Free State have a GKV market share of around 22 percent.

Website: www.bkk-bayern.de

Twitter: @BKKLVBayern

Mastodon @[email protected]

Tel.: +49 89 74579-421| Car: 0151 1516 2172

E-Mail: [email protected] | www.bkk-bayern.de

E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: BKK Landesverband Bayern, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

