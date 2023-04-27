Sick leave in nursing: increase of more than 44 percent in eleven years/ Reimann: …

AOK Federal Association

Never before have nursing staff been on sick leave as often as in the past year: three out of four employees who provide professional care reported being unable to work at least once in 2022. Overall, they were absent on 8.8 percent of all working days, more than ever before. In 2021, this proportion was still 7.2 percent and eleven years ago it was even 6.1 percent. This means that the sick leave in nursing has increased by 44.2 percent over the past eleven years. This is shown by a current analysis of the inability to work data from the AOK Federal Association.

“The demands on care have increased in recent years. Added to this is the ongoing shortage of staff. This is often at the expense of the health of the employees,” says Dr. Carola Reimann, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the AOK Federal Association, on the occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28th. But only healthy nurses could provide good care. That is why the AOK supports more and more care facilities with offers of workplace health promotion (BGF). “Basically, however, it is important to finally tackle the necessary reforms in the hospital and care sector. This is the basis for improving working conditions and organization in care,” emphasizes Reimann, also with regard to tomorrow’s 1st reading on the care support and Relief Act (PUEG) in the Bundestag.

The sick leave comparison with other professional groups shows that the almost 700,000 AOK-insured employees in care had an average of 32 days of incapacity to work (AU days) per AOK member last year and thus eight days of absence (30.6 percent) above the average for all employed persons insured with the AOK.

Employees in nursing professions were most frequently on sick leave due to respiratory diseases. The number of cases with this diagnosis has more than doubled compared to 2021. Statistically, almost every caregiver has received this diagnosis once and stayed at home for an average of eight days. In comparison: It took an average of 20 days to cure a musculoskeletal disorder and about 33 days for a mental illness.

Offers for workplace health promotion

The aim of WHP is to strengthen the health potential of employees and to prevent work-related illnesses. “We support people in nursing professions in their responsible work through intensive company health promotion,” says Reimann and adds: “Last year we increased our commitment as part of the ‘Pflege.Kräfte.Stärken.’ initiative. further strengthened and specifically addressed to care facilities and hospitals with various digital and hybrid WHP offers.” According to the 2020 absenteeism report, employees who feel comfortable and valued at work fall ill less often. Good teamwork and a good working atmosphere are therefore important factors that contribute to keeping employees healthy.

Last year, the AOK – despite the ongoing pandemic-related access restrictions – was active in over 1,500 facilities nationwide, 200 more than in the previous year. Most of the companies that were supported by the AOK in planning or implementing WHP measures were nursing homes (63.4 percent). One in five facilities was a hospital and 16 percent were in the outpatient sector. More than 560 measures were initiated in 2022 to improve work design, work organization, communication and information. The AOK has supported almost 700 facilities in activities that sensitize caregivers and managers to health issues and teach healthy behavior.

“This year, too, we are increasingly focusing on health promotion in the nursing professions. With personal advice and needs-based BGF offers, we support nursing facilities and hospitals in protecting and promoting their employees as part of prevention and health programs,” says the AOK board member . The offers range from resilience training and concepts for age-appropriate work to support with healthy diversity management.

