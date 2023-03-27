Among the many mistakes that the company or the professional can make in inserting illness events in the attendance calendar, which are 5 particularly frequent.
The devil is hidden in the details, and companies and professionals who are struggling with filling out the thousands of paperwork related to their business are well aware of it. Among the various “bureaucratic” duties there is also the inclusion of illness events in the attendance calendar. Errare humanum est, especially when there are numbers and personal data at stake. Let’s see what the most frequent mistakes are and how to avoid them.
Premise: the non-occupational disease is a morbid event that involves the employee and, as such, prevents him from carrying out the manual and/or intellectual work task envisaged by the employment contract. The economic treatment for illness events varies according to the employee’s qualification and the INPS sector to which the company belongs, but in principle the information to be transmitted is always the same. AND the correctness of all the data entered is fundamental in order to avoid unpleasant and costly (especially in terms of time) disputes.
Sick pay: mistakes to avoid
- Entry of residence/availability address incomplete or incorrect. Often the street number is not entered, or it does not appear because it is reported in the same field as the Street (check especially the management systems in this regard). If an incorrect address is indicated and a home check-up (tax visit) is triggered, the worker, being untraceable, will suffer a salary reduction, as he himself is required to verify the accuracy of the personal data entered in the certificate.
- Incorrect start of the sick leave period. The sickness allowance recognized to the worker starts from the date of issue of the sickness certificate. A different date may be indicated depending on what the worker reports. No “now-by-then” certificates should be issued. If a continuation certificate is issued, it is necessary that the dates of this one do not overlap with the previous certificate.
- Incorrect indication Beginning of disease – Continuation of disease – Relapse of disease. Getting these codes wrong in the sickness certificates exposes you to administrative/economic consequences. The conclusion of the illness takes place the day after the date, shown on the certificate of illness, which indicates the expiry of the prognosis. In case of continuation of the disease, it must be evident that it is the same morbid event. Relapse of the disease occurs when, within 30 days
from the conclusion of the previous illness, another morbid event occurs consequent to the first one.
- Diagnosis notes. The doctor is required to clearly indicate the type of morbid event which made the worker, for the indicated period, totally unfit to carry out his/her duties.
- Facilitations. Some chronic therapies with constant therapeutic support do not lead to incapacity for work: on the contrary, they allow you to carry out your work performance. As for the exemption from the obligation to be available, it is governed by the Decree of 11.01.2016 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.