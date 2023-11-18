Sickle cell anemia, the world’s first gene therapy approved in Great Britain

Listen to the audio version of the article

Britain’s medicines regulator has authorized the world‘s first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease and thalassemia, a decision that could bring relief to thousands of people suffering from the debilitating disease in the UK. On November 16, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency announced the green light for the administration of Casgevy, the first drug authorized using the CRISPR gene editing tool, which won its creators a Nobel Prize in 2020. The drug was approved for patients aged 12 years and older with sickle cell disease and thalassemia. Both diseases are caused by a defect in the genes that transport hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells. Casgevy is manufactured by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics.

The gene-editing revolution

“The future of life-changing treatments lies in CRISPR (gene-editing)-based technology,” said Dr Helen O’Neill of University College London. “The use of the word ‘cure’ in relation to sickle cell disease or thalassemia has so far been incompatible,” she said in a statement, calling the MHRA’s approval of the gene therapy “a positive moment in history.” .

Both sickle cell disease and thalassemia are caused by errors in the genes that carry hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells. In people with sickle cell disease — particularly common in people of African or Caribbean descent — a genetic mutation causes crescent-shaped cells to form, which can block blood flow and cause excruciating pain, organ damage, strokes and other problems. Until now, bone marrow transplant, an extremely laborious procedure with very unpleasant side effects, has been the only long-lasting treatment for thalassemia. In people with thalassemia, the genetic mutation can cause severe anemia. Patients typically require blood transfusions every few weeks and lifelong injections and medications.

How Casgevy works

The new drug, Casgevy, works by targeting the problematic gene in the patient’s bone marrow stem cells, so that the body can produce properly functioning hemoglobin. Patients first receive a course of chemotherapy, then doctors take stem cells from the patient’s bone marrow and use gene editing techniques in the laboratory to correct the gene. The cells are then infused back into the patient for lifelong treatment. Patients must be hospitalized at least twice: once for the stem cell collection and once to receive the modified cells. “It’s really exciting. It’s a new wave of treatments we can use for sickle cell disease patients,” said Dr. James LaBelle, director of the University of Chicago’s Pediatric Stem Cell and Cell Therapy Program. He said the British approval suggests that US authorization is probably “imminent.” Casgevy is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration; The agency is expected to make a decision early next month before considering another sickle gene therapy.

The British regulator said the decision to authorize gene therapy for sickle cell disease was based on a study of 29 patients, 28 of whom reported having no severe pain problems for at least a year after treatment. . In the thalassemia study, 39 of 42 patients who received the therapy did not need red blood cell transfusions for at least a year.

