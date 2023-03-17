© istockphoto, Wojciech Kozielczyk

Since cortisone as a drug only works in doses that are above the natural hormone level, the body reacts to the hormone excess. The side effects are therefore quasi-normal reactions to the corticoid stimuli – since these are increased, the effects are also increased. Side effects occur mainly with long-term treatment, while short-term use is rarely problematic.

Desirable effects of cortisone treatment

Some of the side effects are sometimes also desired effects: The suppression of the immune system (immunosuppression) can be intentional, for example in the therapy of the excessive defense in the context of an allergic reaction, but it can also be a serious side effect that leads to an increased susceptibility to infection.

Typical side effects of cortisone

Undesirable side effects as a result of direct hormone action are:

the so-called Cushing’s syndrome with full moon face, bull’s hump, facial redness and brittle skin vessels

rise in blood pressure

blood sugar increase

increase in blood lipid levels

increased susceptibility to infection

weight gain

water retention in the tissue

Osteoporosis: Even if cortisone does not seem to be the sole trigger, it can increase the risk if you are susceptible. It is therefore necessary to determine the risk of osteoporosis (bone density measurement) before prolonged cortisone therapy and, if necessary, to initiate preventive measures such as calcium supplements or the intake of vitamin D and fluoride.

Cortisone influences the control circuit of the hormones

Another group of side effects affects the regulatory circuit of the hormones. By supplying the glucocorticoid from the outside, the own hormone production falls asleep and can even lead to atrophy of the adrenal cortex.

This condition becomes problematic when the therapy is terminated because it takes some time before the patient’s own production gets going again. In stressful situations, such a patient is in danger because the adrenal cortex cannot provide the hormone in sufficient quantities quickly enough.

Conversely, it can lead to a so-called Rebound Effect come – the increased recurrence of the symptoms of the disease when the drug is stopped too quickly instead of being tapered off slowly.

5 facts about cortisone – © istockphoto, Good_Studio

Guidelines for correct dosing

The now well-researched consequences of cortisone therapy have also led to the drug being used differently today than it was at the time of its discovery. The dosage depends on the severity of the individual clinical picture and the reaction of the patient.

Acute illnesses are usually only treated for a short time, while chronic illnesses are usually treated over the long term. Efforts are being made to help the chronically ill with the smallest, still effective dose.

This process is lengthy and difficult because, after a successful initial treatment with a relatively high dosage, one tries to keep reducing the dosage of the active ingredient. With very low dosages, however, this process can only be completed very slowly and in very small steps.

It also depends on the patient

The aim is always to keep the undesirable side effects as low as possible. To achieve this, doctor and patient must work together. The patient should deal intensively with his cortisone treatment himself and get as much information as possible in order to actively participate in the therapy.

This includes, among other things, a low-salt, balanced diet in which low-fat dairy products as well as fruit and vegetables play an important role. Sport and exercise also contribute to fewer symptoms and side effects.

Updated: 02/28/2019



Author: Dagmar Reiche