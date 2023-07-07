Side Effects of Medication | Stiftung Warentest

Allergic Reactions: From rash to severe shock

In principle, any drug can trigger an allergy. Milder allergic reactions are often manifested by an itchy rash accompanied by wheals and pustules or slight swelling of the face. These symptoms disappear as soon as those affected stop taking the medication. With repeated contact with the triggering drug, the allergy symptoms can intensify.

allergic shock. It is estimated that around 1 in 10,000 people suffer an anaphylactic reaction every year – caused by insect bites or certain foods. But medication can also trigger such an allergic shock.

Serious allergic reactions are noticeable in 90 out of 100 people affected by allergic skin symptoms that spread quickly. They may also feel nauseous, have stomach cramps, vomit, or have diarrhea. Some become dizzy, light-headed, or lose consciousness. Cold sweats can also be a sign of an allergic shock. It is also possible that shortness of breath or tachycardia may worsen rapidly. An excessive drop in blood pressure can cause the patient’s circulatory system to collapse. In the case of such complaints, those affected or their relatives must immediately call the emergency doctor (telephone 112)!

Act correctly in case of allergic shock

assume a shock position. If an allergic shock occurs, those affected should adopt the so-called “shock position”. To do this, they have to put their feet up. If they are not able to do this themselves, helpers should bring them into this position. The circulatory system of those affected must also be stabilized immediately with drugs such as adrenaline or liquid infusions.

Watch your breath. If the mucous membranes in the airways continue to swell, there is a risk of suffocation. If the circulatory system collapses completely, the patient needs ventilation immediately. This is the only way to keep the brain and vital organs supplied with blood.

Tipp: After experiencing such a life-threatening situation, take the triggering drug never again! Also avoid drugs from the same group of active ingredients. If you have a proven drug allergy, enter one allergy pass with himself. If you are new to medication, be sure to ask if you can take it.

Skin symptoms: Severe in individual cases

Often harmless. Most unwanted effects on the skin show up as an allergic reaction – usually as redness, itchy rash or pustules up to large blisters. Slight skin symptoms are very common and often disappear by themselves during the treatment, but at the latest after the medication is stopped.

In some cases dangerous. Severe skin symptoms have only been described for a few medicinal products. They affect at most 1 in 1,000,000 people treated. However, they are often life-threatening. Anyone who has ever developed such a serious skin disease must strictly avoid the triggering agents in the future.

Recognize severe reactions. The above symptoms can also be the first sign of a serious immune reaction to a drug. They usually only develop after several days or weeks of therapy. For medicines for which this is possible, the manufacturer points this out separately in the package insert. The clinical pictures are called erythema multiforme, Stevens-Johnson syndrome and Lyell’s syndrome – also called toxic epidermal necrolysis. They are closely related and are known as “scalded skin syndrome”. Their level of danger increases in the order in which they are mentioned.

Dangerous Courses. Typically, the redness expands and blisters form. The mucous membranes of the entire body can also be affected. It is possible that those affected may also feel as if they have a feverish flu. At this stage they should be sure to get medical help! Because: The skin reactions can quickly worsen. In the worst case, the blisters flow together, the skin tears and peels off. Then open wounds develop and the tissue dies. As a result, those affected require intensive medical treatment.