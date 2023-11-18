Side effects of swallowing disorders (dysphagia) | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

The swallowing process is initiated voluntarily, i.e. consciously, through an interaction between the tongue, pharyngeal muscles and palate, but the transport of the food bolus in the esophagus itself takes place through reflex muscle movements (so-called peristalsis), which cannot be influenced voluntarily.

Difficulty swallowing solid and/or liquid foods or drinks is known as dysphagia. If pain occurs behind the breastbone or in the pit of the stomach when swallowing, this is referred to as odynophagia. In principle, swallowing disorders in the pharynx, which can often have neurological causes, are differentiated from swallowing disorders in the tubular esophagus.

A swallowing disorder (dysphagia) can be accompanied by corresponding symptoms. These are typically:

Pain (in the chest area, behind the breastbone or in the pit of the stomach, often radiating to the corner of the jaw), regurgitation of esophageal contents, especially immediately after eating (active regurgitation), passive overflow of esophageal contents (passive regurgitation) in a lying position (typically at night ) with the risk of “choking” (aspiration) with the development of pneumonia and weight loss.

The time course of the dysphagia, the dependence on food intake and possible accompanying symptoms often indicate the possible cause of the dysphagia. The so-called “steak-house” syndrome is a possible cause of a sudden onset of swallowing difficulty while eating, with massive salivation and pain behind the breastbone, in which a large bite gets stuck in the esophagus and cannot be swallowed upwards , can still be moved down into the stomach by swallowing. Possible causes of very short-term dysphagia, often associated with odynophagia, include drug-induced inflammation of the esophagus with ulcer formation.

A fungal infection of the esophagus (thrush esophagitis) can also cause acute swallowing problems. The occurrence of dysphagia within a few weeks, accompanied by weight loss, strongly suggests the presence of a malignant neoplasm in the esophagus area.

However, if the dysphagia develops over a very long period of time, protrusions of the muscular tube of the esophagus (so-called diverticula) could be the cause; patients often also notice the nocturnal return of undigested food components while lying down.

Another group of diseases that are associated with dysphagia are the so-called motility disorders. This includes diseases that are associated with disturbed movements of the esophagus when swallowing. In achalasia, for example, the swallowing reflex relaxation of the lower part of the esophagus, which seals the transition to the stomach, is missing, so that the bite cannot reach the stomach. Affected patients often have to drink more and often have a feeling of pressure behind the breastbone. Cicatricial narrowing of the esophagus, for example as a long-term consequence of reflux esophagitis, after operations, etc., can also lead to swallowing problems, depending on the severity.

In any case, dysphagia is a serious symptom that should be further diagnosed immediately. Endoscopy (as part of a gastroscopy) is primarily used here, i.e. the direct inspection of the esophagus is often combined with the possibility of immediate therapy or sampling to further confirm the diagnosis. The cause of the swallowing disorder can also be further narrowed down using x-rays using a porridge swallow or so-called double contrast examinations. In no case should swallowing disorders be trivialized, as they can also be signs of a malignant disease.

