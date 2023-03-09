12
In «Fuori dal Coro» the stories of two men with ALS. The report: “The times suggest a cause-and-effect condition with the serum.” The autopsy on the sudden death made known only after our article. Yaser Nagy’s father had been waiting for 15 months…
In «Fuori dal Coro» the stories of two men with ALS. The report: “The times suggest a cause-and-effect condition with the serum.” The autopsy on the sudden death made known only after our article. Yaser Nagy’s father had been waiting for 15 months…
Channels: Side Effects, Vaccines, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Autopsy, Sudden Death