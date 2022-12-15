The 2022-2023 Australian flu runs fast along a curve that flies high, far above those of all previous ones monitored so far by sentinel doctors of the InfluNet surveillance network of the Higher Institute of Health. The flu vaccine is the most effective weapon of prevention against seasonal flu, a disease affecting the respiratory tract caused by so-called influenza viruses. It is used in Italy and is called trivalent because it contains three types of viruses: two of type A (H1N1 and H3N2) and one of type B. Then there is a quadrivalent vaccine which contains two type A viruses (H1N1 and H3N2) and two type B viruses. The viruses contained in the vaccines are chosen on the basis of the viruses isolated during the previous season. The effectiveness of the vaccine therefore depends on the correspondence between the viruses it contains and those circulating, which can also be different. The vaccine is given by intramuscular injection: in the arm of 9 years of age and older, in the anterolateral aspect of the thigh for younger children. In our country it is possible to undergo the flu vaccine in the autumn period, the vaccination campaign generally starts in mid-October and ends at the end of December. This period was established as the best, taking into account the Italian climatic conditions and the trend of influenza epidemics.