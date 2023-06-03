SIDS: cot death could have biological causes

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) may not only depend on the position and environment in which the newborn sleeps.



Sudden infant death syndromeSudden Infant Death Syndrome – SIDS), also known as cot death, is the sudden death of an infant within its first birthday, for seemingly inexplicable reasons. Since these events, rarer after the first 6 months of the child’s life, generally occur during sleep, much has been done in recent decades to promote some preventive behaviors to be observed when placing infants in the cradle (such as keeping them in supine, in a room that is not too hot, and away from second- and third-hand smoke, to know more). However, even if the risk of SIDS remains very low – in Italy there are about 250 cases a year – these good practices alone have not brought it to zero.

What if there’s more? According to a US study published in the Journal of Neuropathology & Experimental Neurology and based on the post-mortem analysis of nervous tissues of infants who died of SIDS, cot death could have biological reasons: previous anomalies that combine to increase the risk of this dramatic event. A group of scientists from the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office analyzed the brain stems (a structure at the base of the brain) of 70 infants who died of SIDS between 2004 and 2011, and noticed an alteration in a receptor for serotonin (the 2A/C) in cot deaths compared to controls (infants who died of other causes).

A crucial switch. Previous studies in mice had shown that signals sent by this receptor help maintainarousal (a state of alertness and prompt reaction to external stimuli) and theself resurrectiona series of cardiac and respiratory phenomena which, following a lack of oxygen, try to normalize the vital parameters of the newborn again and bring him back to life.

More at risk. The study therefore seems to reinforce the hypothesis that a biological anomaly makes some newborns more vulnerable to SIDS, in some specific circumstances. According to the scientists, cot death would in fact be determined by three concomitant factors: a critical period in the cardiorespiratory development of infants in the first year of life; an external stressor, such as face-to-face against the mattress, or bed-sharing in unsafe ways. It is, in fact, a biological contributory cause that makes the newborn vulnerable, because it is unable to respond to these circumstances.