Sifi Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 4029/2023 of 06.23.2023

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.4029/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 564/2023 Sifi Spa against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Repayment of Deficits in the Health Sector of the Molise Region and towards Roche Diagnostics Spa

Resources – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Ordinance – SIFI.PDF (PDF 242.6 Kb)

Stanza Sifi.pdf (PDF 94.5 Kb)

Reasons added Abruzzo – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.52 Mb)

Additional motifs Bolzano – SIFI.PDF (PDF 507.9 Kb)

Reasons added ER – SIFI.PDF (PDF 507.0 Kb)

Additional motifs FVG – SIFI.PDF (PDF 492.1 Kb)

Additional motifs Liguria – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Reasons added Lombardia – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Brands added motifs – SIFI.PDF (PDF 509.9 Kb)

Reasons added Piedmont – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Reasons added Puglia – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Reasons added Sicily – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Reasons added Tuscany – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.52 Mb)

Reasons added Trento – SIFI.PDF (PDF 510.4 Kb)

Reasons added Umbria – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Reasons added Tuscany – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.52 Mb)

Reasons added Trento – SIFI.PDF (PDF 510.4 Kb)

Reasons added Umbria – SIFI.PDF (PDF 0.51 Mb)

VDA added reasons – SIFI.PDF (PDF 503.6 Kb)

Reasons added Veneto – SIFI SpAPDF (PDF 0.51 Mb)

