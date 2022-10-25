24 OTT – “The entire professional community of hospital pharmacists and local services extends its best wishes for a good job to the new Minister of Health, prof. Orazio Schillaci. The conviction expressed by all of SIFO through the president Arturo Cavaliere and the Board of Directors, is that the choice made by the President of the Board, Hon. Giorgia Meloni, in identifying prof. Orazio Schillaci as Minister of Health is the most appropriate and authoritative for the government of such an important department ”, says Sifo in a note.

“The new Minister – he continues – will immediately have to face a period of great transformation of the NHS, making important political choices so that the new health needs are met, so that the PNRR measures that fall on the health sector are initiated in a manner coherent and uniform throughout the national territory, and so that the DM77 finds realization, realizing a new and necessary relationship between hospital and territory, an area where Pharmacists of pharmaceutical services can play that transversal role they have always interpreted, which places them as a trait d’union recognized among health companies, regions and institutions “.

“All this will be possible in a positive way, especially by involving the health professions and patient associations, so that everyone can make the best contribution to this delicate phase, but also promising for the future of national healthcare. SIFO is immediately available to be present and to do its part with a responsible, competent, ethical attitude and is certain that this availability can be appreciated by the New Minister ”, writes Sifo.

“The participation among the main speakers of prof. Schillaci at the SIFO 2021 National Congress testifies how the future Minister has always been oriented towards dialogue with the Scientific Societies, a value that – transformed into a working method – is able to raise the quality and paths of care.

The hope of the Scientific Society of Hospital Pharmacists and Territorial Services is that the collaboration already started with prof. Schillaci can develop at its best, also relying on the numerous collaborations and interlocutors that SIFO has already developed with the Ministry and the national institutions and agencies dedicated to the health needs of citizens ”, concludes the note.

October 24, 2022

