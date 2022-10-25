Home Health Sifo: “Schillaci’s choice is the most appropriate and authoritative for such an important department”
Health

Sifo: “Schillaci’s choice is the most appropriate and authoritative for such an important department”

by admin
Sifo: “Schillaci’s choice is the most appropriate and authoritative for such an important department”

24 OTT – “The entire professional community of hospital pharmacists and local services extends its best wishes for a good job to the new Minister of Health, prof. Orazio Schillaci. The conviction expressed by all of SIFO through the president Arturo Cavaliere and the Board of Directors, is that the choice made by the President of the Board, Hon. Giorgia Meloni, in identifying prof. Orazio Schillaci as Minister of Health is the most appropriate and authoritative for the government of such an important department ”, says Sifo in a note.

“The new Minister – he continues – will immediately have to face a period of great transformation of the NHS, making important political choices so that the new health needs are met, so that the PNRR measures that fall on the health sector are initiated in a manner coherent and uniform throughout the national territory, and so that the DM77 finds realization, realizing a new and necessary relationship between hospital and territory, an area where Pharmacists of pharmaceutical services can play that transversal role they have always interpreted, which places them as a trait d’union recognized among health companies, regions and institutions “.

“All this will be possible in a positive way, especially by involving the health professions and patient associations, so that everyone can make the best contribution to this delicate phase, but also promising for the future of national healthcare. SIFO is immediately available to be present and to do its part with a responsible, competent, ethical attitude and is certain that this availability can be appreciated by the New Minister ”, writes Sifo.

See also  New Omicron Ba.2 variant: how much should we worry about? Here's what we know

“The participation among the main speakers of prof. Schillaci at the SIFO 2021 National Congress testifies how the future Minister has always been oriented towards dialogue with the Scientific Societies, a value that – transformed into a working method – is able to raise the quality and paths of care.
The hope of the Scientific Society of Hospital Pharmacists and Territorial Services is that the collaboration already started with prof. Schillaci can develop at its best, also relying on the numerous collaborations and interlocutors that SIFO has already developed with the Ministry and the national institutions and agencies dedicated to the health needs of citizens ”, concludes the note.

October 24, 2022
© All rights reserved

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
health information.

QS Edizioni srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittore Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernest Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration at the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 22/05/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

What to eat after training: five suitable recipes

Covid, the sub-variant BQ.1 in the US is...

From Covid pathologies also for the skin

Di Silverio (Anaao Assomed): “Here are our three...

Lamezia, the ‘fast track’ protocol starts at the...

Doctors Vs Nurses, the eternal dispute of the...

What is the Polypill and why it saves...

Medicine test. Consulcesi: “With reform double chance to...

Palpitations: what are the causes and what to...

Covid, 11,606 new cases out of 80,319 swabs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy