Signant acquires DSG to extend its eClinical solution suite for traditional and…

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/– Signant Health, the leading provider of evidence generation for advanced clinical trials, today announced the acquisition of DSG – a leading provider of electronic data capture (EDC) and direct data capture (DDC) technologies within a unified eClinical suite for site-based and decentralized clinical trials.

With the addition of the capabilities of the DSG solutions, Signant now offers customers more choice and further differentiates itself as a leading provider of comprehensive digitization solutions for clinical trials of all sizes and types, each fully supported by science, scale and operational expertise.

Signant’s leadership team selected DSG based on an extensive review of their solution suite and recognized the opportunities inherent in its key features, including: (1) ease of use – with sites in particular providing positive feedback; (2) Operational efficiency – combines rapid study start times with superior workflow tools and remote source data verification (SDV) capabilities; (3) Flexibility – easily adapts to the needs of the simplest and most complex study designs; and (4) customer delight – backed by an attentive and proactive service wrapper.

DSG’s 20+ years of experience and proven success in serving biotech companies, large pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) aligns well with Signant’s strategy and organizational goals.

“We believe DSG is the best kept secret in the industry. We are excited to welcome the DSG team to Signant, adding rich EDC/DDC capabilities to our product lineup,” said Roger Smith, Managing Director of Signant. “Signant and DSG support the testing ecosystem with software, analytics, and… Logistics solutions to conduct studies and generate data across all modalities while simplifying and supporting the role of investigators, sponsors and CROs.” He added: “DSG’s unified platform, including a full-featured EDC/DDC solution, is an important part of our strategy to offer comprehensive end-to-end capabilities for true digitalization of clinical trials and site-friendly solutions to support all levels the decentralization of studies.”

“This acquisition enables us to support our customers and their sites better than ever before, leveraging Signant’s deep operational, regulatory and scientific expertise, as well as their global scale and reach,” added Elias Tharakan, Technical Director of DSG As a Signant Health company, the DSG could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of clinical research and the ability of sponsors and sites to leverage optimized technology solutions to meet the needs of modern clinical trials.”

