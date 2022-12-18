“It’s important to get vaccinated against the flu” – “This year – continued Schillaci – we had a very important incidence of the flu even with a seasonal advance compared to what happened in the past. It was two years, during the Covid, that also thanks to the use of masks l The flu hadn’t shown up. I must also say that in recent days this trend of growing numbers has slowed down, but the most important tool is vaccination”.

Ministry campaign – Schillaci then recalled that the ministry has launched a campaign for both the fourth dose of the Covid vaccination and the flu vaccination: “The two vaccinations are compatible and can also be done together on the same day”.

“Attention to the elderly and frail” – The minister then addressed the issue of flu, saying that the “most important tool to combat it is vaccination, especially for the elderly and the frail, I am thinking of heart patients, those with lung or oncological problems and the immunosuppressed”. Speaking on “Domenica In”, he then added that “under certain conditions, when one is symptomatic and goes to visit relatives, it is good to always wear a mask if you have slight symptoms. It is the moment of responsibility. This is also what Covid has taught us, we have learned many tricks, we must not forget them, we need responsibility towards the weakest people”.