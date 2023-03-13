Debeka Insurance Group

Koblenz

According to media reports, Minister of Health Lauterbach promises help with long-Covid – special medical care from Debeka is showing initial success: less incapacity to work, better quality of life

Debeka has already achieved a significant improvement in long-Covid patients among its insured through special medical care: If a quarter of the participants were unable to work at the beginning of this program, it was only a tenth at the end of a survey. 80 percent found that their symptoms had improved significantly, 82 percent felt that their quality of life was significantly better. The offer from the largest private health insurer in Germany, which has existed since July 2021, for those with full health insurance who are struggling with health restrictions after a corona infection, is showing concrete success.

successes in numbers

While 32 percent of the participants surveyed initially complained about extreme exhaustion (fatigue), at the end of the program it was only 11 percent. The proportion of those who struggled with constant fatigue fell from 82 to 62 percent. Another significant measurable success is the improvement in so-called physical role function by 47 percent over the duration of the program. This means that significantly more participants were able to go back to their daily work or regular activities.

For a better quality of life

More than 1,100 Debeka policyholders have taken part since the introduction of the covidcare care program in July 2021. The goal: to alleviate long-Covid symptoms or prevent them from becoming chronic, as well as a better quality of life.

the initial situation

The situation at the beginning: The female participants accounted for 60 percent and were on average 49 years old, the male 56 years. A quarter were unable to work, almost half were short of breath, and 44 percent were not physically fit. Symptoms were varied, including constant fatigue, loss of taste, and shortness of breath.

How does the offer work?

The care program consists of telephone coaching that is individually tailored to the complaints, concerns and experiences of those affected and is supplemented by digital applications. This is intended to prevent or mitigate long-term damage. With the help of various tools – such as apps for concentration disorders, for relaxation or exercise, smell kits to train the sense of smell and taste again – as well as mental support, specialists guide the participants towards improvement according to their individual needs.

view in the future

“The concrete successes encourage us to continue to support our members with complaints and consequences of a corona infection,” says board member Annabritta Biederbick and announces: “The covidcare program is therefore constantly being expanded and adapted to the needs of those affected.”

Post Covid solution

For those with full health insurance who are still struggling with health problems three months after a corona infection (post-Covid), Debeka has been offering another care program (RESTART) together with the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin since last year. This involves a structured recording of the post-Covid complaints using an online questionnaire and the subsequent medical evaluation and assessment by the diagnostic center of the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. If further treatment is necessary, it can be obtained from the family doctor or a specialist at home or in the respective university outpatient clinics of the Charité in Berlin.

More information about the program: www.debeka.de/covidcare

Christian Arns

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone (02 61) 4 98 – 11 22

Debeka Health Insurance Association a. G.

56058 Koblenz

Phone (02 61) 4 98 – 11 88

Fax (02 61) 4 98 – 11 11

E-Mail [email protected]

Internet www.debeka.de

Original content from: Debeka Versicherungsgruppe, transmitted by news aktuell