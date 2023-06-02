Significantly fewer antibiotic prescriptions in Germany

Frankfurt am Main – Antibiotic resistance is an ever-growing problem. The development of antibiotic resistance is particularly devastating in hospitals, since many multimorbid patients or patients who are more susceptible to illnesses are staying there.

In order to minimize the risk factors for the development of resistance, the prescribed amounts of antibiotic doses in Germany have been falling for several years. But then the pandemic came and the acute and hospitalized SARS-Cov2 patients were treated with a lot of antibiotics to avoid supra-infections. This raised the question to what extent the trend of decreasing antibiotic prescriptions that has been observed since 2015 will continue or change.

Based on the IQVIA Disease Analyzer database, a retrospective cross-sectional study was carried out on exactly this question and published in the renowned journal Antibiotics.

The study covers a period of ten years (January 2011 to December 2021) and includes all people who have visited one of the 477 general practitioners in Germany represented in the database at least once.