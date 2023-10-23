SIGRE Launches New Campaign to Raise Awareness of Medication Waste Recycling and Environmental Health

SIGRE Launches New Campaign to Raise Awareness on Medication Waste Recycling

In an effort to continue educating citizens on the environmental and health importance of properly disposing of medication waste, SIGRE, a non-profit organization launched by the pharmaceutical sector, has unveiled a new campaign. The campaign, titled “Medicine for the planet is recycling,” aims to raise awareness on depositing medication waste and its packaging at SIGRE Points in pharmacies for correct environmental treatment.

Using an emotional and informative tone, the campaign features images of nature that depict the life cycle of medicine, from its research by pharmaceutical companies to its responsible use and correct environmental management. The underlying message is that every visit to a SIGRE Point contributes to caring for both our health and the planet, emphasizing their intertwined nature.

Humberto Arnés, the president of SIGRE, explains, “With this campaign, we want to highlight the need to protect the environment to take care of our own health and convey to all citizens that, thanks to their individual commitment, they are contributing to something much bigger: the health of our planet and all of us who live in it.”

Over its 22-year existence, SIGRE has successfully implemented ecodesign measures by companies to develop more sustainable packaging, established reverse logistics for waste collection, and recycled medication packaging materials deposited by citizens at SIGRE Points. These efforts have resulted in a reduction of the average weight of pharmaceutical containers by over 25%, prevented the felling of 200,000 trees (equivalent to 10 parks in El Retiro in Madrid), and eliminated the emission of 84,440 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Additionally, they have saved the consumption of 370 million liters of water, 400 million kWh of energy, and 65 million liters of oil. These achievements contribute significantly to the fight against climate change and reduce air pollution.

The campaign, which will be promoted extensively through various media platforms and in all pharmacies across Spain, also highlights the importance of paying special attention to antibiotics. Surprisingly, four out of ten Spaniards are unaware that disposing of leftover or expired antibiotics improperly can contribute to the development of bacterial resistance, one of the top 10 health threats faced by humanity.

SIGRE’s new campaign aims to remind citizens of their individual responsibility in protecting the environment and their own health. By actively participating in the proper disposal of medication waste and packaging, individuals can make a significant difference in building a healthier planet for all.

