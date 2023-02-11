news-txt”>

“An allergic reaction, a reaction to microbiological contamination, or something unrelated to sushi. The fact that the woman died after walking out of a sushi restaurant doesn’t necessarily account for it.” Commenting on the death of Rossella Di Fuorti, who died at home on her fortieth birthday, after having eaten a sushi-based lunch in a restaurant in Naples that prepares oriental dishes, is Marco Silano, director of the Food, Nutrition and health of the Higher Institute of Health. “Making any hypothesis is completely impossible. We would need to have other elements to establish what the cause is”.

As for the possible risks in consuming raw fish, the expert is sure: “No risk. Because the fish that is eaten raw, for consumption as such, must first be ‘blast chilled’, or subjected to a process which leads the fish to temperatures around twenty degrees, generally within 24 hours. This procedure that begins on the boat – explains Silano – is mandatory for fish to be eaten raw. And obviously whoever supplies raw fish knows it. Raw fish is authorized, therefore it is sure otherwise it would not be authorized. Of course it must be treated appropriately and the fundamental thing is to blast it. It applies to all types of fish, whether it is eaten in restaurants or home-prepared. So also for fish that you buy from the fishmonger or at the supermarket. And in the points of sale it is specified which fish can be eaten raw”.