It has been 3 years since, on February 22, 2020, the Crisis Unit was summoned to the Bergamo Hospital for the first time. Within a few days, the emergency rooms of Bergamo and San Giovanni Bianco would become the front line in the fight against the Coronavirus and the Bergamo area the epicenter of the pandemic, with the eyes of the whole world focused on Bergamo.
From that suspended moment, made of pain and hope, effort and solidarity, was born “Silent days, white nights”, a theater project created by the nurses and doctors of the Emergency Department of Pope John XXIIIprotagonists of those dramatic days, and included in the calendar of events of Bergamo Brescia Italian capital of culture 2023 (their names here).
Quattro the scheduled shows: at the Social Theater of Bergamo on 16 and 28 March, at the San Filippo Neri Theater in Nembro on 18 March and at the “Aldo Moro” Cultural Center in Orzinuovi on 15 April.
The genesis of this project is told Maximilian DeVecchi, head of Emergency Medicine of the ASST Pope John XXIII and coordinator of the group of health workers protagonists of the show: «It was March 18, 2021: the first, recently established, “National day in memory of the victims of the Coronavirus epidemic ” and shortly after 20.30, on the Whatsapp chat of the High Specialization Emergency Center of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital, a colleague shares a collage of photographs depicting numerous moments of March 2020 and writes: “Thank you all for this difficult but intense year… we sweated, suffered, toiled and cried together; thanks to all of you!” And immediately after someone else writes: “I think that what we have experienced and seen, we should tell it… it would be good for us and for others. Wouldn’t you like it if, somehow and finding some help, we made it into a “little” theatrical show?” And so “Days silent white nights” was born, a theatrical project designed to give voice to a choral story of those suspended days made of hope and pain, to honor the memory of those who have left us, to heal the wounds of those who remain, to give back to the Bergamo community a narrative of this dramatic moment in its history in which to recognize oneself as a cohesive community, capable of transforming vulnerability into strength and resilience”.
Directed by Silvia Briozzothe participation of the musician Gianluigi Trovesithe photographs of Andrea Frazzettathe show is written and interpreted by the nurses and doctors of the Emergency Department of Pope John XXIII in Bergamo and comes to life thanks to the collaboration of Gabriella Erba and Claudio Calzana and the organization of the Isadora Duncan Center.
“To offer our testimony on the hardest days of the pandemic, we have chosen the theater: only art is capable of finding the words to tell the most complex, richest and most significant experiences of life”, commented Maximilian DeVecchi. «The theater is a place where humanity is revealed in all its folds: joys and sorrows, victories and defeats, hopes and disappointments, heroisms and weaknesses; the theater brings bodies, faces, voices and gestures into play and we went through those sleepless nights and silent days with our bodies, sometimes fragile like those of our patients. We want to snatch those days from oblivion and, with our show, fix them, paint and sculpt them so that everyone can contemplate them in this extraordinary gallery of beauty that is Bergamo and Brescia Capital of Culture 2023».
The work came to life through a theater workshop, led by the director Silvia Briozzo. «All the participants returned and shared their experiences through writings and improvisations on stage, to the point of giving substance to a coherent and suggestive text, whose dramaturgy was edited by Carmen Pellegrinelli», explained Silvia Briozzo. «Giorni Muti Notti Bianche is a choral show that tells the story of bewilderment in the face of an unexpected event of enormous dimensions. There was a need to focus on their gaze. Those indelible memories that still live under the lids. There are multi-voiced dialogues, acid choirs that counterpoint intimate moments, monologues and narrations, choreography, there is epic singing and the wonderful live music of the Trovesi and Remondini duo. The space is bare and the lack of objects that refer to signs of hospitals is intentional. It is a show that stages a human experience».
“The story of the doctors and nurses of the Emergency Room, of how they took charge of the loneliness of the sick, has become a theatrical proposal that we wanted to bring to the stage of the Teatro Sociale – he commented Nadia Ghisalberti, Councilor for culture of the Municipality of Bergamo -. It will be an important moment, not only for them, actor-witnesses who will bring their experiences on that stage, but also for the public who will recognize in their words the condition of fragility experienced in those terrible months of 2020. Silent days , White Nights therefore gives us back the highest meaning of theater and culture: the sense of belonging of a community that recognizes itself in its history and that knows how to strengthen, in dramatic moments, the social ties that transform our vulnerability into the ability to resist even when even hope seems to be failing”.
«The Covid-19 epidemic has hit Bergamo like no other city in Europe. In the epidemic, however, Bergamo found energy that perhaps it didn’t even know it had, drawing on its skills and moral reserves – he underlined George Gori, Mayor of Bergamo -. We tried, already in 2020, on the occasion of the conferment of civic merits of Bergamo, to interpret this gratitude towards some figures – among the many who gave everything they could for others – who in the most difficult moment for us they made us proud to be Bergamo. Men and women who have made a difference, for whom the expression “heroes” has often been used — I can’t say if it’s appropriate. I know that each of them has done more than their duty, taking more risks, with more humanity and ability to bear the strain. On the front lines and behind the lines, often making up for the limits of a system which, as we know, was essentially unprepared for what happened. We still paid a very high price, but without their efforts it would have been much worse. The show that will be staged on the occasion of the Capital of Culture is an opportunity to remember those absurd, so difficult, feverish days inside a packed hospital, while our empty city was in the grip of absolute silence. And it will be an opportunity for me to renew my thanks to those men and women who have done their utmost for all of us and for our Bergamo”.
«The initiative of the doctors and nurses of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital, who gave birth to this show, expresses that “culture that heals” and helps heal wounds, which is one of the cornerstones of Bergamo Brescia Capital of Culture – Osvaldo Ranica, president of the Bergamo Community Foundation, institutional partner of Bergamo Brescia Capital of Culture 2023 together with the Cariplo Foundation and the Brescia Community Foundation -. Art is a language capable of giving voice to our humanity, even with its bitter and painful folds. Thus, through the theater, we can remember, recognize ourselves as a community, cherish the memory of those we have lost, express gratitude for those who sacrificed themselves and protected us. We can share our being human and therefore fragile, alleviate our fears, have the courage to look to the future together. We are proud to support this project. Finally, thank you again to all the doctors, nurses and health and non-health personnel who took care of all of us in the hardest months, and who continue to do so with the same dedication”.
In these 3 years Pope John XXIII have been cured almost 8 thousand people patients with Covid-19 in 3 hospitals (Bergamo, San Giovanni Bianco and the temporary one at the Bergamo Fair), were performed and analyzed 300,000 tampons and administered 650 thousand vaccinations in 7 vaccination sites several, set up in Bergamo, Zogno, San Giovanni Bianco and Sant’Omobono Terme.
“Those days of February and March 2020, until April in which the cursed curve of the first wave began to decline, remain indelible among the most painful and tiring experiences I have experienced in my human and professional life”, he commented. Maria Beatrice Stasi, director general of the ASST Pope John XXIII. «The work carried out by our company in the spring of 2020 was marked by the absolute gravity with which Covid hit the Bergamo area, so much so that the number of infections in the province of Bergamo alone in that first wave was 3 to 5 times that of entire regions such as Lazio, Campania and Puglia. In those days we didn’t know how the pandemic would evolve, the fears of being overwhelmed were palpable and terrible, so much so that in a few hours we had to set up a new oxygen station for the hundreds of patients who crowded the Papa Giovanni Hospital; every day we were looking for unobtainable protective devices for doctors and nurses, for beds where to place transferable patients to make room for the most seriously ill patients who arrived every minute with ambulances. But I also don’t want to forget our great commitment in the period that followed those very difficult months, an extraordinary job with the management of an additional hospital at the Bergamo Fair and the creation of an unprecedented vaccination campaign. I believe that this show is a representation, certainly new and original, but full of meanings, of what we have experienced. A theatrical performance is born from a choral effort, tells a drama and transforms pain into an experience of rebirth. In some way, that is precisely what happened in those days in our hospitals in Bergamo and San Giovanni Bianco, under the eyes of the whole world, which paid Pope John enormous solidarity and respect: those silent days and sleepless nights, which only they didn’t put an end to the time of the cure but they extended it until it coincided with life itself».