«The Covid-19 epidemic has hit Bergamo like no other city in Europe. In the epidemic, however, Bergamo found energy that perhaps it didn’t even know it had, drawing on its skills and moral reserves – he underlined George Gori, Mayor of Bergamo -. We tried, already in 2020, on the occasion of the conferment of civic merits of Bergamo, to interpret this gratitude towards some figures – among the many who gave everything they could for others – who in the most difficult moment for us they made us proud to be Bergamo. Men and women who have made a difference, for whom the expression “heroes” has often been used — I can’t say if it’s appropriate. I know that each of them has done more than their duty, taking more risks, with more humanity and ability to bear the strain. On the front lines and behind the lines, often making up for the limits of a system which, as we know, was essentially unprepared for what happened. We still paid a very high price, but without their efforts it would have been much worse. The show that will be staged on the occasion of the Capital of Culture is an opportunity to remember those absurd, so difficult, feverish days inside a packed hospital, while our empty city was in the grip of absolute silence. And it will be an opportunity for me to renew my thanks to those men and women who have done their utmost for all of us and for our Bergamo”.

«The initiative of the doctors and nurses of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital, who gave birth to this show, expresses that “culture that heals” and helps heal wounds, which is one of the cornerstones of Bergamo Brescia Capital of Culture – Osvaldo Ranica, president of the Bergamo Community Foundation, institutional partner of Bergamo Brescia Capital of Culture 2023 together with the Cariplo Foundation and the Brescia Community Foundation -. Art is a language capable of giving voice to our humanity, even with its bitter and painful folds. Thus, through the theater, we can remember, recognize ourselves as a community, cherish the memory of those we have lost, express gratitude for those who sacrificed themselves and protected us. We can share our being human and therefore fragile, alleviate our fears, have the courage to look to the future together. We are proud to support this project. Finally, thank you again to all the doctors, nurses and health and non-health personnel who took care of all of us in the hardest months, and who continue to do so with the same dedication”.