Silent reflux: How to get the symptoms under control

by Constanze Loeffler

03.08.2023, 10:42

With silent reflux, rising aerosol clouds irritate the mucous membranes in the throat and pharynx. The symptoms are unpleasant – but there are tips and tricks that can help to get the symptoms under control.

Never heard of silent reflux? It was the same for Stephan Schneider (name changed by the editors). For years, the man in his late fifties had been plagued by a cough and a thick, hoarse voice, and he had to clear his throat again and again. Over time, he had seen his family doctor and ENT doctor several times, had consulted a specialist in lung diseases and a second specialist in swallowing disorders. Nobody could help him. A friend recommended that he try a gastroenterologist. Maybe his problem stemmed from his stomach? And indeed, the doctor made a connection: Schneider would suffer from what is known as silent reflux, the doctor found.

