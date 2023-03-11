Finance by Vito Lops The Californian bank is in a hurry to recover liquidity to repay customers who are asking for deposits back on crisis rumors

3′ of reading

After bankruptcy of Silvergate Banka Californian lender linked to the crypto world, comes another bad news again from California and always the prerogative of a lender.

This is the Silicon Valley Bank – specializing in funding for start-ups – whose stock has started trading on Wall Street with a 60% drop. The stock was then suspended because the bank was shut down by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Fdic) as bankruptcy trustee.

To protect insured depositors, the FDIC created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB). At the time of closing, the FDIC immediately transferred all of Silicon Valley Bank’s insured deposits to the DINB. As of December 31, 2022, Silicon Valley Bank had approximately $209.0 billion in total assets and approximately $175.4 billion in deposits. totals. At the time of closure, the amount of deposits in excess of the insurance limits was not determined. The amount of uninsured deposits will be determined once the FDIC obtains further information from the bank and customers.

The strong sell-off was triggered by news that the institution was trying to quickly raise about $2.25 billion after posting $1.8 billion in losses on bond sales in order to have the cash needed to pay off depositors. What worried investors was the underlying reason: in fact, the institute was forced to quickly liquidate a value of assets in its portfolio equal to 21 billion dollars to meet the growing demand for liquidity from client companies, mainly start-ups up in Silicon Valley, themselves hit by Fed rate hikes and therefore chasing cash.

At this point, there are fears of further bank-run (customer flight) after many venture capital investors would have recommended withdrawing their funds from the bank causing a collapse of Svb shares and a knock-on effect throughout the financial sector and banking.

Fed squeeze effect

Apparently Silicon Valley Bank would have been penalized by the devaluation of the bonds in the portfolio caused by the violent rate hike started last March by the Federal Reserve and still ongoing. Investors fear a contagion risk on the financial sector at this point and this has triggered a sell-off both on American credit institutions but also on European ones. Futures on big US banks (JpMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs) indicate drops of up to 6 percent.

Bankers under pressure

Sales also on European banks with the Stoxx sector index down by 4.5% in the morning of 10 March. As for the Italian banks, also in decline and mainly “responsible” for the -2.2% that the Ftse Mib index is accusing, according to Intermonte analysts, at the moment there are no particular worries by virtue of a loan- to-deposit ratio of 78%, a liquidity cover ratio of 240% and a net stable funding ratio of 100%. For this reason they should have “a limited direct impact”.

“There could be some tension on the liquidity side, and the market could focus on exposure to Italian government bonds and in this sense we point out that the banks most exposed on this front are Bper, Banco Bpm and Credem”, explain the Intermonte analysts. Furthermore, they add, the MDA (Maximum Distributable Amount) buffers are high (500-600 basis points) and the ratio between gross impaired loans and loans is well below 5% «factors that make the sector more resilient to possible exogenous shocks”.

Vito Lops social media editor and finance editor

View on ilsole24ore.com