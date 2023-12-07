Silicon Valley’s Rising Stars Share Their Wellness Tricks for Success in Venture Capital Investing

Silicon Valley’s most promising young people say their wellness tricks are essential to staying on top of the wave in the fast-paced world of venture capital investing.

The main concerns of consumers today are fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep and attention. The young promises of the world of venture capital are at the forefront of the trend so many are adopting various wellness routines.

Business Insider has interviewed the venture capital industry’s 2023 prospects to share their best wellness tricks for staying on top at work. Some of them limit themselves to a daily exercise routine that includes walking, cycling and practicing martial arts. Others opt for getting up early, journaling, and cutting back on caffeine.

Luci Foncesa of Base10 says: “Health and well-being are very important to me. One of my non-negotiable requirements is to move daily, which, combined with my meditation practice, ensures that I feel much more energetic, present and aware of myself.”

Find ways to move

Many of these young venture capital prospects have a relationship with exercise that goes far beyond spending an hour a day in the gym or running around the block from their house. For them, it is a daily practice that helps them stay physically fit, as well as an enjoyable pastime that improves their mental health.

“In the last year, cycling has become more than just a hobby: it is a source of peace and balance in my life. There is something about embarking on a long ride after a day of work that conveys a deep calm,” explains to Business Insider Justin Williams, Senior Associate at Seae Ventures.

Other venture capital companies say they are incorporating exercises ranging from martial arts to fast walking, hot yoga or bouldering (a type of climbing).

Fiona Huang, partner at DCM Ventures, points to Business Insider who just added Megaformer exercises, which use an upgraded Pilates reformer machine to increase the benefits of strength training, to his routine.

“It’s an incredibly effective training method that challenges the body and aligns with my wellness goals,” she says.

Like Huang, other venture capital workers say efficiency is the key when choosing an effective exercise routine. Many tell Business Insider who combine movement with their work, like Laura Bock, a partner at QED Investors, who bikes to work and to meetings in New York, and Amanda Herson, a partner at Founder Collective, who invites founders to business meetings on foot.

Taylor Brandt, vice president of Headline, says she recently started walking on an incline treadmill while watching meeting recordings on Avoma call transcription software, which Headline invested in.

“I can catch up on potential investments while I exercise – it’s a win-win,” he says.

Find time to meditate

Many of the venture capital investors on this list of promising young people of the year They recommend meditation as a way to rest from everyday life and focus on what is important.

“This year, I decided to increase my 10 minutes of daily meditation to about 30-40 minutes a day,” explains Luci Fonseca, partner at Base10 Investors, to Business Insider. “It has changed my ability to concentrate, control my thoughts and emotions, modulate my responses in stressful situations, and present myself to others the rest of the day,” she adds.

Vivien Ho, a partner at Pear VC, heads to a Vipassana retreat over the New Year holidays, where she spends 10 days in silent meditation.

Some claim that keeping a journal helps them organize their days better.

Ashley Paston, a partner at Meritech Capital, praises the benefits of meditation and journaling.

“It’s incredible how dedicating just 10 minutes a day helps me set the pace and structure of the rest of the day,” he explains to Business Insider.

Sleep well and eat healthy

For some, basic routines focused on good sleep habits and healthy eating help keep them at the top, like Ahmed Mirza, a Techstars investor who is “obsessed” with go to bed at 10 at night and wake up at 5 in the morning.

Amber Atherton, a partner at Patron, is also an advocate of going to bed at 10 p.m., noting that when she stays up later, she finds it much harder to feel rested.

Brandon Hoffman of Sunset Ventures takes it a step further by monitoring the level of caffeine during his morning routine and making sure he drinks enough water throughout the day.

“I wake up early and have my first cup of decaffeinated coffee to delay caffeine intake until about 2 hours after I wake up without having to give up a hot drink soon after getting out of bed. Plus, I have a large empty mug at home. side of the coffee maker. Every time I make a cup of coffee (a few a day), I make sure to fill that big cup to the top with water and drink it. This has been my trick for increasing my water intake, especially for balance a diuretic like coffee,” he tells Business Insider.

For other investors, the supplements are non-negotiable like Tobi Coker, a partner at Felicis, who drinks a glass of apple cider vinegar first thing in the morning, and Javier Grevely, of Wellington Management, who swears by his probiotic and green juice, which contain foods such as cabbage curly and wheatgrass.

For Natalie Borowski, a Coefficient Captial investor whose parents are immigrants from Eastern Europe, gut health is of utmost importance, and she grew up on a lot of pickles and fermented foods.

“I’ve been trying to regain the level of nutritional diversity I had in my childhood diet. In my Brooklyn apartment, I’ve been cooking a lot of pickled vegetables, kefir (fermented yogurt drink), and kombucha (this one hasn’t always been successful ) based on my mother’s and grandmother’s recipes,” he explains to Business Insider.

