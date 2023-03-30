Status: 03/29/2023 4:10 p.m Silverfish love high humidity, such as when showering or cooking. In order to take action against the nocturnal and light-shy pests, you should take various measures.

When a silverfish scurries past in the bathtub or under the sink, many people are disgusted. But the wingless insects are harmless in themselves. Loud Consumer Center North Rhine-Westphalia do not pose a hygiene problem, nor are they considered to be carriers of disease.

Silverfish eat dust mites

The silverfish (Lepisma saccharina) are distributed worldwide. In addition to the typical diet with products containing starch and sugar, they cover their protein requirements with dry leftover meat and dead insects. Wallpaper, books or stamps are also on their menu, so the silverfish can definitely cause damage in living spaces. Therefore, they are considered pests. However, they are also useful because they eat dust mites, which can cause allergies in humans.

Occurrence is an indication of excessive humidity

The nocturnal and very light-shy animals prefer high humidity. That is why they are often found in bathrooms and kitchens. Increased humidity is not only caused by showering or cooking, but also, for example, by improper ventilation, water damage or residual moisture in new buildings. The appearance of silverfish should therefore also be seen as an alarm signal. They may indicate a moisture or mold problem.

The life expectancy of the little animals is about three years. At this age they can have reached a body length of 11.5 millimeters. The bigger a fish is, the older it is. According to information from the Lower Saxony State Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (LAVES) relatively slow. So if a larger infestation is found, it means it has been there for a long time.

These measures help against silverfish

In order to successfully combat silverfish, the cause of the increased occurrence should be identified and eliminated.

Reduce humidity (open windows when cooking, switch on extractor hood)

Eliminate sources of moisture (wipe up puddles in the bathroom, dry shower walls)

Close hiding places (renew broken silicone joints, seal pipes and gaps on doors)

Reduce food sources (remove food and pet food leftovers on the ground)

ventilate consistently, also to avoid mould

Do not dry laundry in the apartment

The scent of lavender, lemon or cucumber is often recommended against silverfish. This only drives the animals away.

Sticky traps, which are easy to make yourself, are more effective. You can brush a strip of baking paper with honey and lay it out until no more insects stick to it. Scented sticky traps are commercially available. However, these should do without insecticides. It is better to avoid poison sprays, they are also unhealthy for humans.

Paperfish on the rise

Further information Almost everyone knows silverfish by now. But have you ever heard of paper fish?

extern

According to LAVES, the similar-looking paperfish (Ctenolepisma longicaudata) have now replaced the silverfish in households. Paperfish like more dryness and heat (temperatures above 20 degrees). They can be found in basements as well as in all living rooms – and not only at night. They also like products containing carbohydrates, as well as paper and cardboard. Used moving boxes, for example, promote the spread of paper fish. Plasterboard walls also give the animals food and offer them shelter in cavities. In cool conditions, the insects can live for a maximum of seven to eight years. Their body length can be up to 15 millimeters at this age.

To take action against paperfish, you should keep the humidity low, as with silverfish. Glue traps are also an option. But with this species and a larger infestation, the measures already mentioned are usually not enough. According to information from LAVES, control is also possible with bait that is commercially available. However, to find the hiding places of the little animals and to destroy them completely, often only a professional pest controller can help.

