SilverStone launched a ALTA G1M vertical case with a chimney-type cooling theme last year. The four-sided mesh steel plate and the 18cm armor-piercing fan at the bottom draw in the air from the bottom to allow the air to flow in the most air-conditioned way. For heat dissipation, the maximum support for M-ATX motherboard installation The side space can be installed with a maximum 360mm water cooling radiator.

SilverStone ALTA G1M Specifications:

Dimensions: 307 (L) x 200 (W) x 507 (H) mm

Material: plastic, steel

Color: black

Motherboard: M-ATX, Mini ITX

CPU air cooling: up to 159mm

Graphics card: length 355mm, width 165mm

Power supply: SFX, SFX-L 130mm

Pre-installed fan: 180mm armor-piercing projectile at the bottom

Fan installation position (back+side+bottom): 120mm 2+3+0 pcs, 180mm 0+0+1 pcs

Water cooling row support: side 240mm to 360mm

Bottom I/O Ports: USB 3.0 x2, USB Type-C x1, HD AUDIO+MIC

Hard Drives and Storage Slots: Four 3.5″ (2.5″ compatible)

SilverStone ALTA G1M Unboxing

SilverStone ALTA G1M is available in two colors, white and black. The dimensions of the case itself are: 30.7 x 20 x 50.7 cm. It adopts a high-profile case design at first glance. There will be a “big” first impression. The chassis is designed with large meshes on four sides and a high bottom, which provides sufficient space for air intake and heat exhaust, and the skill tree of heat dissipation performance is better.

In the direction of the cable management space on the back of the motherboard, a steel panel without openings is used to block the cables. The whole machine case does not have tempered glass or acrylic side-through design. Consumers who like a more low-key matte style may be very For the taste, if you still want a little light, the RGB lighting effect of the hardware can still reveal some light effects through the mesh.

∆ ALTA G1M is available in all black and white.

∆ The height of the bottom provides air intake for the 18cm armor-piercing projectile below.

∆ The front is designed with large-area mesh holes and angled brackets. If the graphics card has RGB effects, it will be slightly transparent.

∆ The air intake direction of the right fan is also provided with a large-area mesh panel.

The I/O port of the ALTA G1M is located at the lower left of the front panel. This position is more convenient for placing the host on a desktop or a bookshelf, and there is no need to worry about the host being pressed by the heat, and the dust falling in the air. Poor contact should also be reduced, providing two USB 3.0, one USB Type-C, HD AUDIO+MIC interface.

∆ I/O located at the bottom left of the front panel of the case, USB 3.0 x2, USB Type-C x1, HD AUDIO+MIC.

The rear of the case is the direction of the air intake of the power supply. The upper and lower ends have openings. The lower part is the power extension interface, and the upper part is the opening for the wires of the screen, mouse and keyboard to pass through, but the diameter of the holes is not too wide. If you use more wires Need to pay attention.

∆ The rear of the case is the air intake surface of the power supply.

∆ Below the bottom is the power supply extension cable interface.

∆ The upper part is used for wiring, and the keyboard, mouse and screen cables are all passed through here.

In the dust-proof planning part of the ALTA G1M, all the mesh surfaces of the ALTA G1M are equipped with dust-proof filters. After opening the upper cover of the magnetic mesh, you can see that each side panel is fixed by the upper hand-turned screws. After removing, lift it up to remove remove.

The upper part is also the installation position for PCIE devices such as I/O and graphics card on the back of the motherboard. It supports the installation of four-slot PCIE devices using reusable baffles.

The dust filter of the mesh top cover is non-detachable, but this position is only used to prevent dust falling. If you want to clean it, you just need to wipe it. The mesh panel at the rear of the case can be disassembled and cleaned separately. The fan surface with the largest amount of dust uses a magnetic dust filter, which makes the process of disassembly and cleaning more convenient and user-friendly.

∆ There is an anti-falling net on the back of the mesh upper cover. The double protection design reduces dust and foreign objects falling, and the filter cannot be disassembled separately.

∆ The I/O and graphics card installation positions at the rear of the motherboard, all side panels are fixed by the upper hand-turned screws, and the hand-turned screws are designed to prevent falling!

∆ The dust filter on the rear panel of the cabinet is fixed by the tenon type.

∆ Since the left side with the largest dust accumulation can be installed with a fan, it is equipped with a magnetic dust filter, which is convenient for disassembly and assembly.

As mentioned earlier, the ALTA G1M has a high design at the bottom, which provides enough air intake space for the 18cm armor-piercing fan below. SilverStone also has a removable dust filter below the fan, which can be extracted separately and then taken as a whole for cleaning. dust.

∆ The lower fan is provided with a removable dust filter, and the extraction direction is located on the left side of the case.

After opening the left side cover, you can see the fan and hard disk mounting bracket. This mounting bracket can install two 3.5 or 2.5 inch hard disks, or three 12cm size fans and 120mm~360mm water cooling radiators. The screws can be removed separately, which will be much more convenient during the installation process.

∆ Two hard disks can be installed on the bracket, or the maximum 360mm integrated water cooling, the expansion is quite good.

∆ It can be disassembled separately after removing the two screws, it is much more convenient to install hardware or fan water cooling.

The core hardware installation space at a glance The motherboard can be installed with M-ATX and Mini ITX size, and the CPU air cooling tower can be installed up to 159mm, but if there is a fan or water cooling radiator installed on the side, the corresponding thickness must be deducted, and the graphics card can be installed 355mm At present, the three-fan graphics card of the RTX 30 series should be able to be installed.

∆ Installation space for core hardware such as motherboard, M-ATX, Mini ITX size motherboard, and 355mm long display card can be installed.

The lower right corner is the installation location of the SFX and SFX-L power supplies. What is more special is that the ALTA G1M only supports the installation of a power supply with a length of 13 cm. Since the power supply cable of the CPU motherboard is not required to be so long due to the use of the inverted installation direction, Therefore, it is much more convenient to use the power supply of SFX and SFX-L size, which is just right for the whole line, but the price of the power supply will increase.

A 18cm armor-piercing fan is pre-installed on the bottom of the case, so as to improve the chimney cooling system of the whole coffee case. The fan installed in this position only supports the installation of 18cm fans. If you want to replace the fan yourself Pay attention to the size!

∆ The power supply installation position at the lower right corner supports SFX and SFX-L power supplies up to 13cm long.

There are two hard disk lock holes on the power supply on the rear side of the case. This position can install two 3.5 or 2.5 inch hard disks, or two 12cm size fans to help the air intake and heat dissipation of the case. , and there are L-shaped wiring holes running through both sides of the chassis, which will be much more convenient during the installation and wiring process.

∆ Above the power supply, two hard drives or a 12cm fan can be installed.

∆ If you want to install a hard disk, it is recommended to use a straight-out cable, and it may be squeezed by using an L-type connector.

The first impression of the entire cable space on the back is rather special. The structure design that is divided into each other looks like there are many layers of hidden cable space, but in fact, this is not the case. The actual hidden cable space is still only behind the motherboard and above the bottom fan. There is a small space next to the I/O cable outlet. In addition, during the installation process, I found that the direction of the ALTA G1M’s wiring grooves is set. Only the upper and right sides of the motherboard have larger holes, and there is only one under the motherboard. The small size of the cable hole allows the AUDIO cable to pass through, so there is no remaining space. There are often USB 2.0, I/O, RGB, fan and other cables under the motherboard that need to be installed. It’s not that pretty on the outside.

There is a small space for hiding cables next to the I/O cable outlet. There are four devil felt cable ties to help tie the cables. Part of the 18cm fan at the bottom protrudes out, so that some cold air from the outside can enter the back of the motherboard. , which can assist the SSD on the back of the motherboard to reduce the temperature.

∆ ALTA G1M rear wiring space.

∆ There is a wire hiding block above the fan for tying wires.

∆ The lower fan provides some cool air to the back of the motherboard to help dissipate heat from the SSD behind it.

∆ Accessories only have a one-time strap and a pack of screws without disassembly.

SilverStone ALTA G1M actual installation display

This assembly uses ASRock B660M PG Riptide motherboard and Fractal Design Lumen S24 RGB all-in-one water cooling, and the graphics card uses the short-length RTX 2080 Supre founding public version graphics card to show the actual installation status.

∆ SilverStone ALTA G1M internal demonstration of actual installation.

∆ The RTX 2080 Supre hangs on the left side with the fan facing the front of the case.

∆ The mesh still shows some RGB effects, but overall it’s more understated.

During the installation process, it was found that although there is less space for cable routing and cable management, due to the use of the SFX size power supply, the power supply cable does not require too much wiring planning, but the location of the power extension cable outlet and the installation of the fan hard disk The bracket is very close, so be careful not to squeeze the power extension cable when locking the fixed bracket.

∆ The actual installation condition of the SFX size power supply, the length of the power extension cable is just right and not too long or too short.

∆ List of cable management spaces on the back.

The installation position of the CPU and the integrated water cooling is face-to-face. Before installing the integrated water cooling, you need to think about the wiring direction of the water cooling pipe. Try to avoid hard concave water cooling pipes during installation. When installing the fan power supply and ARGB wire, more Put some thought into the whole line.

∆ Temporarily remove the integrated water cooling to show the installation status of the core hardware.

Summarize

SilverStone SilverStone ALTA G1M adopts a chimney effect cooling system, and the overall design is high-profile with the front panel I/O set at the bottom. It is planned that the ALTA G1M is more suitable for use on the desktop or above the bookcase. The overall display will be very good. good.

The multi-faceted mesh ventilation design has no additional RGB effects, which makes the whole cabinet look low-key. The large-area mesh design will still reveal a little hardware RGB, and the heat dissipation expansion can install up to five 12cm fans , plus the 18cm armor-piercing fan at the bottom, I believe that the heat dissipation performance is definitely not lacking.

If you are looking for a chimney-type cooling structure to support M-ATX size motherboard installation, and at the same time have low-profile and strong cooling performance, and want to install a 360mm all-in-one water-cooled case, the SilverStone ALTA G1M will be a good choice!