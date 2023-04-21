Silvio Berlusconi, clinical picture in slow but progressive improvement

“President Silvio Berlusconi’s clinical picture appears to be slowly but progressively improving. Treatments and monitoring of organ functions continue”. Professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri write it in today’s medical bulletin. The leader of Forza Italia has been hospitalized since 5 April in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

Seventeenth day of hospitalization Silvio Berlusconi spent another peaceful night in the ordinary ward of Milan’s San Raffaele hospital after being transferred from intensive care on Sunday. Seventeenth day of hospitalization for the blue leader, who entered the facility on 5 April to treat a lung infection in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.