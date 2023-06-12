Silvio Berlusconi died this morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, at the age of 86. He had been hospitalized since Friday for checks related to his illness.

No medical bulletins on his health conditions had been released yesterday. As far as it turns out, he was in an ordinary hospitalization ward, in pavilion Q, for checks related to his illness, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Some updates on the state of health of the blue leader had arrived in the early hours of the morning: hospital sources had let it be known that Silvio Berlusconi had spent a quiet night. The Cavaliere had been hospitalized since June 9 to undergo tests related to the pathology he had been suffering from for about two years. In the Milan facility he had already been hospitalized for a long time, a whole month and a half, first in intensive care and then in an ordinary ward, to treat a lung infection. He had then been discharged on May 19. Berlusconi had returned to the hospital independently on Friday.

According to the bulletin that was released last June 9, signed by doctors Zangrillo and Ciceri, Berlusconi was hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital “for the execution of scheduled checks in relation to the known hematological pathology. The anticipation, to date, of these controls responds to clinical criteria of normal practice in medicine and is not related to any criticality or alarm”.

Yesterday the brother of the leader of Forza Italia, Paolo Berlusconi had visited the San Raffaele, and later his children Marina and Piersilvio had also been seen entering the structure. Even today Paolo Berlusconi had returned to the San Raffaele: at the time of his death, which occurred at 9:30, his children Marina, Eleonora, Barbara and Pier Silvio were also in the structure. His partner was also inside the San Raffaele with Berlusconi martha fascinates who was always close to him during his hospitalization.