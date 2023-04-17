Silvio Berlusconi, first night out of intensive care. Today’s health bulletin

Milan, April 17, 2023 – It is expected for today the medical bulletin on the health conditions of the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi, admitted to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to treat a lung infection that arose in the context of a chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Since yesterday, the former prime minister is no longer in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he remained for 12 days, after being hospitalized on 5 April. The Knight’s hospitalization continues in another ward. For him today is the thirteenth day at the San Raffaele hospital.

Brother Paul

Reassurances, albeit still cautious, arrived yesterday from brother Paolo and father-in-law Orazio Fascina who, upon leaving the facility, told reporters: “He’s fine”. This is the 13th day of the FI president’s stay in the hospital.

Matthew Salvini

The first to address a message to Berlusconi, after his transfer from intensive care, was the leader of the League Matthew Salvini: “Good luck Silvio, my friend!”. Among other messages, the wishes of the head of Noi Moderatthe Maurizio Lupi: “Silvio Berlusconi’s exit from intensive care is wonderful news, we are very happy about it. Come on Silvio, we look forward to seeing you in Parliament soon”. For Forza Italia deputy Erica Mazzetti it is “news that makes us all feel more light-hearted”.