Silvio Berlusconi, hypothesis of resignation over the weekend. «Health conditions assessed day by day»

Difficult to program, almost impossible. The health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi are evaluated day by day. But the well-informed do not exclude that the former premier is hospitalized at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan since last April 5, may it be discharged on Friday or at the weekend. But nothing is certain yet.

Why Berlusconi is hospitalized The cause of the hospitalization was pneumonia, a consequence of chronic leukemia from which Berlusconi has been suffering for some time. Edited by Alberto Zangrillohead of anesthesia and resuscitation and from Fabio Ciceri, an oncohaematologist, the former prime minister has improved thanks to therapies and rest. And so, after 10 days in intensive care, on April 16 he was transferred to an ordinary hospital ward.

The video messages The clinical picture, however, remains delicate, also considering the 86 years of the founder of Forza Italia. Who participated, yes, in the party convention of 5-6 May, but only with a video message recorded at the San Raffaele. And again through the cameras he launched an appeal against abstention, on the eve of the municipal elections: “Anyone who doesn’t vote is not a good citizen, he is not a good Italian” he recalled, his voice marked by illness.

Hospital visits Constant, next to him, the presence of his partner martha fascinates. Just as visits from family, friends and politicians continue to be frequent (the meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is from the other day). On Wednesday evening, his children Pier Silvio and Marina were with him in the hospital.